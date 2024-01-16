The road to American football – how do Louis Rees-Zammit and Rory Beggan get to the NFL?

Louis Rees-Zammit has announced he is swapping rugby for a shot at the NFL.

Gloucester announced on Tuesday they are releasing the British and Irish Lions wing ahead of Wales making their squad selection for the Guinness Six Nations. Rees-Zammit has confirmed he is joining the NFL’s International Player Pathway (IPP) programme.

He will be joined by a number of Irish athletes, including GAA goalkeepers Rory Beggan of Monaghan, Mark Jackson of Wicklow, Charlie Smyth of Down and former Connacht and Ireland U20s fullback, Darragh Leader.

What is the IPP programme?

The International Player Pathway has been in place since 2017, allowing select NFL divisions to be allocated players. Last September it was announced that the NFL is increasing opportunities for international players from next season as part of a league-wide initiative that will see practice squads expanded to 17 players if a qualifying international player is included.

These internationals can included specialists – a kicker or a punter – opening up opportunities for Irish athletes from sports with a kicking background such as GAA and rugby.

It is unclear which position group Rees-Zammit will try out for.

What does the IPP involve?

Damani Leech, the former chief operating officer of NFL International and current Denver Broncos president, said: “The International Player Pathway programme provides athletes with a viable route to the NFL and an opportunity to further develop their skills”. Many are evaluated for a potential place in the IPP through the annual NFL International Combine and the 2023 group spent 10 weeks at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, before playing in front of team scouts at a pro day held at the University of South Florida ahead of the NFL Draft.

In February 2024, the quarter of Irish athletes – Beggan, Jackson, Smyth and Leader – will train for three weeks at the IMG facility in Florida before attending the NFL Combine. They will be coached by Tadhg Leader, a former Connacht and USA international outhalf who came close to making it in the NFL as a kicker. Tadhg is Darragh’s brother.

After the mini-camp, the four will try out in front of NFL scouts alongside college athletes at the pre-draft combine at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, from Thursday, February 29th to Sunday, March 3rd.

What are the chances of success?

Last year’s International Combine featured 38 players from 13 countries and, following that, 13 athletes were invited to join the IPP programme in the US. Of those, a record eight were added to NFL rosters for the 2023 season. None of those formed part of the active roster but were eligible for an international player practice squad exemption, allowing them time to develop in an NFL environment.

What do they earn while trying?

The regular season salary for a practice squad member in 2023 was €197,000.

Who has come through the IPP system?

Washington Commanders defensive end Efe Obada is a graduate, leaving England and eventually joining Carolina Panthers in 2017 through the IPP programme before going on to Buffalo Bills and then Washington. There are a handful of IPP players on active rosters in the 2023 season, including Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata. The 26-year-old was a burgeoning rugby league player in Australia before moving to the NFL, where he has flourished and featured in Super Bowl LVII.

Who else has tried to make it?

Former England Sevens player Alex Gray was part of the IPP and spent a period with Atlanta Falcons. Christian Scotland-Williamson spent two years with Pittsburgh Steelers after playing as lock for Worcester. Prior to Rees-Zammit. Christian Wade was the most famous former rugby player to try his luck in the NFL, being allocated as a running back to Buffalo Bills in 2019. The one-cap England wing left last year and is now back in rugby union with Racing 92 in France. None of that triumvirate made a regular season appearance.