Joy Neville to retire from refereeing and take up development role with Connacht

Joy Neville will step away from refereeing at the end of this season. Photograph: Marlie Packer/PA Wire

Joy Neville will step away from refereeing to take up a development role with Connacht, the province has announced.

Neville, the first woman to officiate at a men’s Rugby World Cup match, will retire from officiating at the end of this season to become Connacht’s referee development manager.

Neville progressed to international officiating after retiring from a playing career that saw her captain Ireland in 2009 and win a Grand Slam in 2013. She also played in two World Cups in 2006 and 2010 respectively.

Neville was the referee for the women’s World Cup final final in 2017, played between New Zealand and England in Belfast, and won the World Rugby referee award that same year. She was also part of the Irish contingent of officials, alongside Andrew Brace, Chris Busby and Brian MacNeice, at the recent men’s World Cup in France where she appeared as a TMO.

Having started out as a referee, pregnancy saw Neville move to the TMO booth in the November internationals of 2020.

“When I first took up the whistle after my playing career concluded, I could never have imagined the places the game would take me,” said Neville upon the announcement of her Connacht role.

Joy Neville was part of the Irish quartet of officials at the recent men's World Cup. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

“To be involved in, firstly, the women’s Rugby World Cup final was a huge honour and to then progress through to the men’s Rugby World Cup made me incredibly proud and it’s only when I look back now that I can truly appreciate those achievements.

“To all those who have helped foster my love of the game to this point, especially all my family, friends and mentors in and outside the game, thank you for your support. Although tinged with sadness as one hugely fulfilling chapter closes in my career, I am delighted that I can continue my career in Irish rugby with such an ambitious group in Connacht. I’m grateful for this opportunity and excited to help develop the next crop of match officials across the province in the new year.”

“A pioneer for women’s sport in Ireland, it is fitting that she bows out at the top having recently become the first female match official to officiate at a Men’s Rugby World Cup,” said IRFU performance director David Nucifora. “I am delighted that Joy has agreed to continue her long and distinguished association with Irish rugby and would like to wish her well in her new role with Connacht.”

“Joy has been an incredible servant to Irish rugby and she can look back on her refereeing career with great pride,” added Dudley Phillips, the IRFU’s head of referees. “As somebody who continues to blaze a trail for young men and women, I am delighted that she will continue to inspire the next generation of match officials in Connacht.”