Bundee Aki and Nichola Fryday named Rugby Writers’ Players of the Year

Ireland and Connacht centre Bundee Aki and ex-Ireland captain and Exeter Chiefs lock Nichola Fryday have been named the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Men’s and Women’s Players of The Year respectively.

After a memorable season in green, Aki featured as one of the standout players as the Irish men’s team claimed Grand Slam victory in March, and starred in Ireland’s Rugby World Cup campaign. Nominated for World Player of the Year, Aki has been in the form of his life contributing significantly for Ireland but also across the season for Connacht, both domestically in the league and on the European stage.

“It is an honour to have been voted the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Men’s Player of the Year for last season,” Aki said. “All of my team-mates at Connacht and Ireland are deserving of recognition for their commitment and contribution to the game and I would not be picking up this award without their support. The journey of Irish Rugby is an exciting one and I look forward to the season ahead.”

Recently retired Fryday, meanwhile, featured as a strong leader throughout a challenging final season for the Ireland women’s team. Stepping away from international level last July, Nichola enjoyed the highs and lows of the game throughout 34 appearances in green. Named international captain in 2022, the Tullamore native has enjoyed success through her club career with Exeter Chiefs with whom she reached the Premier XVs final last season.

“It is a huge privilege to be named the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Women’s Player of the Year. It has been a bittersweet season but a journey I am grateful to have been part of for the last seven years. I feel very proud to have captained a very special group of players with Ireland who epitomised resilience, dedication and commitment to the jersey. I would also like to thank the many people throughout my International career who supported me and made the journey a memorable one.”

Connacht’s Bundee Aki had a memorable year. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The Ireland men’s team was named the Team of the Year in recognition of their historic Six Nations Grand Slam victory last March. In the Six Nations, Ireland shined scoring the most tries (24), conceding the least tries (4) and as would be expected, subsequently scored the highest number of points (168) of the 2023 tournament.

In Sevens, Ireland captain Harry McNulty was awarded Men’s Sevens Player of the Year having been nominated for the second consecutive year, cementing his reputation as one of the Ireland’s best and most consistent players. Lucy Mulhall was named Women’s Sevens Player of the Year, she played a pivotal role in helping the Irish women’s side qualify for the Olympics for the first time in history.

Tyrone-based club Clogher Valley RFC has been voted the Club of the Year on the back of their achievements, which include promotion to Division 2C of the Men’s All Ireland League last season. Leinster and Ireland rugby player Alex Soroka was acknowledged for his outstanding contribution through fundraising for the Ukrainian effort as he claimed the Rugby Writers Tom Rooney award.

Finally, former Ireland, Leinster and Munster rugby player, Lynne Cantwell and former Ireland, London Irish and Ulster rugby player, David Humphreys, have both been inducted into the Rugby Writers of Ireland Hall of Fame.

Men’s Player of the Year: Bundee Aki

Women’s Player of the Year: Nichola Fryday

Team of the Year: Ireland’s Men’s Team

Men’s Sevens Player of the Year: Harry McNulty

Women’s Sevens Player of the Year: Lucy Mulhall

Club of the Year: Clogher Valley

Outstanding contribution through fundraising: Alex Soroka

Rugby Writers of Ireland Hall of Fame: Lynne Cantwell and David Humphreys