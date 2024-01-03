Billy Burns: ‘It’s one good game. It doesn’t make me Ireland’s future number 10′

Billy Burns in action for Ulster against Leinster at the RDS. 'We saw a little chink in the [Leinster] armour, we went for it and it worked out for us . . .' Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

It has been 2½ years since Billy Burns played for Ireland.

A long time, but the Ulster outhalf, who was able to prise open Leinster on Monday with a couple of inch-perfect kicks, in a way other teams have been unable to do, is not done with that aspiration.

Leinster’s line speed has been one of the team’s strengths but Burns exploited it twice to build an early foundation which ultimately earned Ulster a rare win in Dublin. It was an almost cavalier first-half performance from the outhalf, who has shown himself in the shop window for the succession stakes on who will take over from Johnny Sexton.

At 29, Burns is not too old, although he admits his form in recent years did not warrant a call from Andy Farrell. The gap from Ireland duty has been long enough not to encourage any real expectations. Still, there is a swagger to his step.

“It does feel like a long time,” he says. “Like, I’m desperate to be back. I loved watching the World Cup.”

Burns confirmed there has been no recent contact from Irish management.

“No, and it’s my fault that I haven’t warranted a phone call, to be honest with you,” he says.

“Like, I’m a realist, I haven’t been playing well enough the last couple of years, not from lack of trying. I do feel like I’m hopefully starting to get back to the level where I was and I feel the style of rugby that we’re playing now will really suit me.

“It’s one good game,” he adds. “It doesn’t make me Ireland’s future number 10. I’ve got to back it up week on week in big games. But again, it’s not for me [to say], I’ll just keep my head down and keep working and see what happens. Sorry to be boring.”

He will have some sympathy for Leinster outhalf Harry Byrne, whose last kick to touch didn’t get there, denying Leinster a final opportunity of an attacking lineout maul to possibly win the match. It happens. Byrne should not beat himself up.

Named in the Ireland squad for the 2021 Six Nations, Burns came on as a replacement in the 21–16 defeat to Wales at the Millennium Stadium. In the dying moments he attempted to kick a penalty to touch, which similarly would have given Ireland an attacking platform to potentially win the match. But the ball was kicked dead, allowing Wales to hold on to win.

“Everyone wants to play at the top level and I feel like I’m a much different player to what I was when I was in the last time,” he says. “I’ve just learned a lot. I went in there and I probably didn’t express myself. I feel like I can handle the pressure a lot better than I did the last time.

“And that’s not necessarily the obvious mistakes, the mishit into touch against Wales. Just generally around the place. But, sorry to say it, I’ve just got to keep playing well and see what happens. I’m loving my time with Ulster. We all genuinely believe in the direction we’re going in, we’re trying to change the way we’re playing slightly and I want to play my part in that.”

In early December Ulster head coach Dan McFarland called on his Ulster players to raise standards after Edinburgh handed them their third loss from seven games.

He pointed to the inconsistency of their training which matched uneven results and demanded his players respond. Even against a changed Leinster team minus a number of their frontline international players, Burns leading a picking apart of their rivals is the perfect new year fillip.

There is a break this weekend before the Champions Cup recommences with Ulster facing Toulouse at home on January 13th.

But defeat was also a salutary lesson for Leinster, who had changed the back three players with Ciaran Frawley at fullback, Tommy O’Brien on one wing and Rob Russell on the other. Ulster noted the changed formation and planned accordingly.

“It wasn’t a fluke, we planned all that stuff and it’s actually pleasing when it comes off. It was the template for us this week. We saw a little chink in the armour, we went for it and it worked out for us, but sometimes it doesn’t,” he says.

“It was pretty clear to see what we had to do against these guys, the line speed they play with, it is mental. It’s so tough to play against and so it seemed like the obvious thing to do. Now, I’m sure they’ll see that and change it. They’re a great team and they’ll adapt.”

Ulster will take it. Burns will bank it and maybe Andy Farrell will take notice.