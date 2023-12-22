Matt Williams: Dear Santa, please can you arrange for Owen Farrell to play for England again?

At your Christmas lunch, full of ham, turkey, roast veggies and a glass or two of your favourite wine, surrounded by those you love and possibly a few you have to tolerate, gaze around at all that is gathered before you and smile. Then find that extra drop of joy, because when Christmas comes around that means that the Six Nations is only six weeks away.

Before you condemn me with, “Is the Six Nations all you can think about on Christmas Day?” the answer is obviously no. I can also think about the Champions Cup. To prove this I will share with you my letter to Santa.

“Dear Santa,

“Thanks so much for the bag of coal you left for me under the tree last year. The tag read: ‘Happy Christmas and best wishes from the World Rugby committee in charge of law and scrum reform. Because of global warming, you can’t even burn it. You suck.’

READ MORE

“Santa, since returning to Australia and talking with some leading officials in Oz about the obvious need to increase the amount of time that the ball is in play and reform the scrums that are a blight on our game, I have been told that some inside World Rugby see this request as Australians trying to change the game to suit their local battle against Aussie Rules and rugby league.

“Santa, please can you bring some intellect and wisdom to those who see scrum penalties that decide games, 7-1 benches and hookers who now score more tries than centres as an Australian problem and not a global rugby disaster.

“Putting that obvious madness aside, my Christmas wish is I want my life to be like the Champions Cup Round of 16, where I can be exceptionally mediocre at everything I do and still make lots of money in a system that makes no sense.

“You see Santa, when the Champions Cup invented the Round of 16, it was like being guaranteed winning the Lotto every year without ever having the winning numbers.

“I know that every other sporting competition on the globe is a meritocracy, but if the English and French clubs can invent a competition where they can lose four out of six games and still make the playoffs, then I do truly believe in Santa Claus.

“Best wishes and ever hopeful.

“Matt.”

Christmas also brings a moment or two of melancholy as we remember those who are no longer with us. Next year there is no Johnny Sexton, Antoine Dupont, Dan Biggar, Romain Ntamack or Owen Farrell. Five of the most creative players in our game will not be entertaining us in the Six Nations next year.

Sexton and Biggar gave Father Time one tough fight, but like us all, the old fella finally tackled them from behind.

[ Matt Williams: Future of rugby at stake unless we learn from past scrum horrors ]

It was a different story for Dupont, whose decision to withdraw from this year’s championship to prepare to represent his country at Sevens at the Paris Olympics has drawn much unjustified criticism. Prioritising representing your country at an Olympic Games and sacrificing one Six Nations is hardly the betrayal that many have claimed.

The fact that Dupont had a clause written into his current contract with Toulouse that allowed him to withdraw from the 15-a-side game to be part of the Olympics tells us that Paris 2024 has long been part of his thinking.

We should be wishing him success rather than begrudging him a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Antoine Dupont has opted out of the 2024 Six Nations in order to concentrate on preparing for the Olympic Games. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

Ntamack’s absence with a knee injury is a great disappointment, but it is part of the price of playing contact sport. We all hope he will be back.

However, Owen Farrell, one of English rugby’s greatest players, should be playing in the 2024 Six Nations. Sadly a bunch of moronic, ignorant bullies were allowed to unjustly attack one of England and the Lions’ finest to such an extent that he no longer wishes to play for his country.

There are few tragedies in sport, but this is one.

During this year’s World Cup before an England game, Farrell’s chiselled face filled the TV screen as he ran out to begin his prematch ritual. The audio did not match the picture, because his appearance was accompanied by a roar of loud booing.

Later I learned the jeering had disgracefully emanated from so-called English supporters.

These pathetically ignorant idiots were wearing English jerseys, swollen with entitlement as they abused a man who unlike them had earned the right to wear his national colours by giving his blood, sweat and tears to the jersey. While the only thing these booing muppets had spilt on their bought pieces of cloth were the slops from their pints of beer.

This behaviour from a substantial percentage of English supporters was cowardly, ignorant and shameful. Sadly it was just one example in a litany of abuse against Farrell.

In failing to properly defend their captain, English rugby, including the media, has let Farrell and the game down. Although the RFU announced this week a new “wraparound care” plan for their players, apart from some financial details the substance of the player support was lacking in detail. For Farrell and perhaps a few others it is all too little, too late.

At Christmas, on a day of peace, unity and joy, we need to send a message of support to Farrell. So that he hears the voices of those who respect his great contribution to the game and not the noise of those moronic, lager-spilling cowards.

PS: Santa, can you please bring Owen Farrell back to play in the Six Nations? We all wish we had a player like him on our team because he is one highly talented and very tough rooster.