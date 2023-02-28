Six Nations 2024: Ireland and France to clash in box office start to championship

France will host Ireland in the opening game of next year's Six Nations. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

France and Ireland are to meet in a box office start to the 2024 Six Nations that will see the world’s top two teams collide on February 2nd.

Preparations for the Olympic Games later in the year mean the Stade de France in Paris cannot stage any Six Nations matches, with Les Bleus’ three home games set to be moved to the south of France instead.

Marseille’s Stade Vélodrome played host to last autumn’s Test against South Africa with 62,500 fans in attendance, while Toulouse is another possible alternative. Barcelona’s Nou Camp Nou in Catalonia also staged the French Top 14 final in 2016. Final confirmation of the chosen destinations is not expected for a few more weeks.

The France v Ireland game will be the tournament’s solitary Friday night fixture. Ireland host Italy and then Wales in the second and third rounds, before a trip to Twickenham against England on March 9th.

The concluding “Super Saturday” on March 16th will also see Ireland host Scotland and Wales face Italy. The championship will be kicking off barely three months after the conclusion of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, meaning some teams – including August warm-up games – could end up playing as many as 16 Test matches within eight months prior to embarking on a subsequent July tour.

Six Nations 2024 (Kick-off times all GMT)

Round one

Friday February 2nd - France v Ireland 8pm

Saturday February 3rd - Italy v England 2.15pm; Wales v Scotland 4.45pm

Round two

Saturday February 10th - Scotland v France 2.15pm, England v Wales 4.45pm

Sunday February 11th - Ireland v Italy 3pm

Round three

Saturday February 24th - Ireland v Wales 2.15pm, Scotland v England 4.45pm

Sunday February 25th - France v Italy 3pm

Round four

Saturday March 9th - Italy v Scotland 2.15pm, England v Ireland 4.15pm

Sunday March 10th - Wales v France 3pm

Round five

Saturday March 16th - Wales v Italy 2.15pm; Ireland v Scotland 4.45pm; France v England 8pm