Ulster eager to set record straight with Connacht

James Hume: 'He’s one of my defensive leaders,” said defence coach Jonny Bell of the Ulster centre. 'The energy that he brings around the place is brilliant, on the pitch or off the pitch.' Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

What a difference a result makes, on so many levels, with its weighty contribution to assisting the mood music becoming that bit more upbeat and doing the same for morale.

Not that Ulster having finally unearthed some consistency to ruthlessly take down Racing 92 last weekend has made them feel they have hit a genuine turning point, rather that there is a certain relief that they not only halted a run of three straight defeats – two in the league, one in Europe at Bath – but have also now put together a decent body of work to draw strength from.

And the northern province certainly need to get things moving as they return to the URC and the first of their two festive interprovincials, when Connacht come calling at the Kingspan Stadium on Friday evening.

Having shipped three losses from seven in the league before breaking for the two weeks of European action, Dan McFarland’s side find themselves situated in an unusually lowly seventh place and though the western province are a spot below them – and certainly have hit a slump having lost four games on the bounce including two heavy reverses in the Champions Cup – Ulster have nevertheless had quite a few recent difficulties with Connacht.

Ulster’s first loss this season was in Galway when the sides last met at the start of November, blowing a 20-3 lead which ended up with Connacht winning 22-20. And then there was last May’s URC quarter-final, in Belfast, when the westerners inflicted deep wounds after deservedly knocking them out.

So, Ulster could really do with winning this one while the visitors are in great need too in terms of attempting to arrest their own form.

Jonny Bell, Ulster defence coach: 'The boys are confident, and we know what we must put out there but it’s about doing it.' Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

“The big growth for us when we’re creating opportunities and spaces is exploiting them,” explained Ulster assistant coach Jonny Bell whose responsibility is defence.

“It’s easier said than done, there’s a defence out there trying to stop that. They [Connacht] are on the back of a little bit of a losing run but they’ve been playing good sides.

“You know when Connacht come to town, they are going to be physical, and they are going to really challenge your breakdown hard.

“They attack well, they’ve got a good attacking philosophy, and they challenge you. We need to be good across the board, but we back ourselves. The boys are confident, and we know what we must put out there but it’s about doing it.”

Central to Bell’s planning for Friday evening will be shoring up Ulster’s defence against what is expected to be a significant challenge in Connacht’s attacking shape – and here is where the in-form James Hume will hopefully stand tall again.

“He’s one of my defensive leaders,” said Bell of the Ulster centre. “The energy that he brings around the place is brilliant, on the pitch or off the pitch.

“That’s reflected in how he’s playing,” added Bell, with the 25-year-old currently shining again in both in his attacking inputs and defensive reads after last season’s struggles with injury.

“He’s excited to be back and to have found form again. He feels confident in his own skin. He’s always been enthusiastic, and he’s always led really well but he’s really delivering on the pitch. He’s a good defender. He talks and communicates well.

Ulster's Rob Herring celebrates after Nick Timoney scores his side's fourth try against Racing 92 at Kingspan Stadium. Herring misses the Connacht game due to injury. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

“He understands defence. He leads by example in the way that he delivers on the pitch. There are different types of leaders. There are guys who are quiet and just go about their business and there are guys who are more vocal.

“He is certainly one of the more vocal who inspires by the energy that he brings, the communication that he brings and by his actions.

“Others want to follow that; he’s been crucial for us, and he’s been great for me. I always used to say about Jared Payne that he was a coach on the pitch and the best teams have those types of players and Jumer is really growing into that role.”

Meanwhile, Ulster will be missing Rob Herring on Friday due to an ankle injury the hooker picked up against Racing last weekend while outhalf Billy Burns’ fitness will once again be monitored during the week due to an arm issue.