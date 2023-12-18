Rugby

Felipe Contepomi succeeds Michael Cheika as Argentina head coach

Former Leinster outhalf had previously been an assistant to the Australian coach but is now in charge of his former national team

Felipe Contepomi has been confirmed as Argentina's new head coach. Photograph: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty Images

Nathan Johns
Mon Dec 18 2023 - 20:33

Former Leinster outhalf Felipe Contepomi has succeeded Michael Cheika as the head coach of Argentina.

Contepomi, who played 116 times for Leinster in a six-year spell, linked up with Los Pumas as a member of their coaching staff in 2022. He had previously been part Leinster’s backroom team as attack coach.

Cheika, Leinster’s former head coach, led Argentina to the semi-finals of the recent World Cup in France. After a disappointing opening defeat to England, Argentina finished second in their pool before beating Wales in the quarter-final. They were beaten heavily by New Zealand in the semi-final before Cheika’s last game in charge, another defeat to England in the third-placed playoff.

As a player, Contepomi was capped 87 times by his national side, featuring in four World Cups.

READ MORE

“I had the honour of assisting Michael Cheika in the implementation of a sporting project that challenged and excited us as part of a great Argentine rugby team,” said Contepomi of his appointment.

“For this reason I accept the opportunity bestowed on me by the UAR (Argentine Rugby Union) to continue working towards the desired goal, the 2027 World Cup in Australia.”

Nathan Johns is an Irish Times journalist

