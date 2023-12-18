Felipe Contepomi succeeds Michael Cheika as Argentina head coach

Felipe Contepomi has been confirmed as Argentina's new head coach. Photograph: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty Images

Former Leinster outhalf Felipe Contepomi has succeeded Michael Cheika as the head coach of Argentina.

Contepomi, who played 116 times for Leinster in a six-year spell, linked up with Los Pumas as a member of their coaching staff in 2022. He had previously been part Leinster’s backroom team as attack coach.

Cheika, Leinster’s former head coach, led Argentina to the semi-finals of the recent World Cup in France. After a disappointing opening defeat to England, Argentina finished second in their pool before beating Wales in the quarter-final. They were beaten heavily by New Zealand in the semi-final before Cheika’s last game in charge, another defeat to England in the third-placed playoff.

As a player, Contepomi was capped 87 times by his national side, featuring in four World Cups.

“I had the honour of assisting Michael Cheika in the implementation of a sporting project that challenged and excited us as part of a great Argentine rugby team,” said Contepomi of his appointment.

“For this reason I accept the opportunity bestowed on me by the UAR (Argentine Rugby Union) to continue working towards the desired goal, the 2027 World Cup in Australia.”