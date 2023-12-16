Leinster v Sale Sharks: Champions Cup live updates

Earlier, Connacht let a first-half lead slip as Saracens pile on the points in a high-scoring clash. Mark McCall’s team recovered from defeat against the Bulls in Pretoria last weekend to claim a bonus-point triumph by 55-36. That’s two losses to start now for Connacht.

[ Connacht let first-half lead slip as Saracens pile on the points in high-scoring clash ]

Reports John O’Sullivan: The 20-year-old outhalf Sam Prendergast is likely to make his Champions Cup debut today upon his introduction from the bench. Cullen said: “I thought between Harry [and Ciarán last week] they did a great job in how they ran the team. Sam has been excellent, he’s a young player and he is taking it all in.

Sale Sharks, who beat Stade Francais at home last weekend – Leinster play the French side at the Aviva Stadium in January – retain just four players from that win, wing Tom Roebuck, hooker Tommy Taylor, secondrow Ben Bamber, and flanker Sam Dugdale.

Head coach Alex Sanderson has elected to travel without a host of frontline players including Tom O’Flaherty, Manu Tuilagi, George Ford, Ben Curry and Cobus Wiese, Jonny Hill is among the replacements while a couple more including number eight Dan du Preez are injured.

[ Leo Cullen dodges RG Snyman talk as Leinster focus on meeting with Sale Sharks ]

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Champions Cup game between Leinster and Sale Sharks at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Kickoff is at 5.30pm. Leinster were impressive last Sunday against defending champions La Rochelle, and will look to keep the momentum going against the English side Sale. There are four changes to the Leinster team that beat La Rochelle. Ciarán Frawley follows his cameo as a replacement wins the starting role, replacing the unfortunate Harry Byrne, who is following the graduated return to play protocols following a head injury, while there are three changes to the pack.

Leinster: H Keenan; J Larmour, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J O’Brien; C Frawley, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, D Sheehan, T Clarkson; J Jenkins, J Ryan; R Baird, J van der Flier, C Doris. Replacements: R Kelleher, C Healy, M Ala’alatoa, J McCarthy, J Conan, B Murphy, S Prendergast, C Ngatai.

Sale Sharks: T Veainu; T Roebuck, C Doherty, S Bedlow, A Reed; R du Preez, R Quirke; R Harrison, T Taylor, J Harper; B Bamber, J Beaumont; E van Rhyn, S Dugdale, R Birch. Replacements: E Caine, T Onasanya, A Opoku-Fordjour, J Hill, JL du Preez, N Thomas, T Curtis, J Carpenter.

Referee: P Brousset (France)