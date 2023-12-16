Leo Cullen dodges RG Snyman talk as Leinster focus on meeting with Sale Sharks

There are four changes to the Leinster team that beat their European nemesis La Rochelle. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Leinster v Sale Sharks, RDS (5.30, live on RTÉ, TNT Sports)

Leo Cullen was seated for a nanosecond before the first question was posed about RG Snyman’s potential switch next season from Munster to Leinster, as exclusively revealed by Irish Times rugby correspondent Gerry Thornley.

Leinster’s head coach declined to confirm or deny the story on the basis that he had no news to offer, no inked contract to brandish, but in skirting the topic he will have done little to dampen the speculation or expectation that the World Cup-winning Springbok will arrive next summer with Jason Jenkins reputed to be moving on. Understandably Cullen kicked to touch.

“We talk about it at this time of year, there are lots of different conversations, discussions happening in the background so when those become a bit firmer, yeah, we’ll be the first to let you know. But at the moment, it’s not where our attention is, and that is out of respect for all different parties as well.”

There are four changes to the Leinster team that beat their European nemesis La Rochelle for the first time at a sodden Stade Marcel Deflandre last weekend. Ciarán Frawley follows his cameo as a replacement wins the starting role, replacing the unfortunate Harry Byrne, who is following the graduated return to play protocols following a head injury.

There are three changes to the pack, tighthead Thomas Clarkson who was on the bench last week but didn’t come on, starts to guarantee a European debut. Michael Ala’alatoa played the full 80-plus minutes last week and is named among the replacements.

Jenkins joins James Ryan in the secondrow with Joe McCarthy dropping to the bench while the third change is in the backrow. Will Connors, outstanding in France, was ill at the start of the week and so drops out of the matchday squad, replaced by Josh van der Flier while a fit-again Jack Conan is amongst the replacements.

The 20-year-old outhalf Sam Prendergast will make his Champions Cup debut upon his introduction from the bench. Cullen said: “I thought between Harry (and Ciarán last week) they did a great job in how they ran the team. Sam has been excellent, he’s a young player and he is taking it all in.

“Even guys outside (the 23) understand that they need to watch the game for when they’re in that scenario and how are they going to make an impact. I think Sam does that well and hopefully, he gets a crack tomorrow. Ciaran was watching the game unfold last week, was on before halftime and kicked a goal, straight into the action.

“Then he (took) up the mantle (of leading the team) at half-time so it is great the way it played out but unlucky for Harry who had some great touches and led the week really well. Ciarán has led this week, so it is slightly different for him. We want it to be competitive so it is a great opportunity for Ciarán and hopefully for Sam as well.”

Sale Sharks, who beat Stade Francais at home last weekend – Leinster play the French side at the Aviva Stadium in January – retain just four players from that win, wing Tom Roebuck, hooker Tommy Taylor, secondrow Ben Bamber, and flanker Sam Dugdale.

Head coach Alex Sanderson has elected to travel without a host of frontline players including Tom O’Flaherty, Manu Tuilagi, George Ford, Ben Curry and Cobus Wiese, Jonny Hill is among the replacements while a couple more including number eight Dan du Preez are injured.

Sanderson was a defence coach with Saracens when they proved thorny opposition and will be well versed with Leinster’s pressure points, albeit acknowledging that the Irish province’s roster has changed appreciably and so too perhaps their susceptibility to struggling against an outsized pack on last week’s evidence.

Cullen is far too erudite to allow any complacency or bask unduly in the victory over La Rochelle. It was pleasing but this evening at the RDS, it’s next focus, next job. Sale’s qualities include a good kicking game, bolstered by diligent kick-case and being combative at the breakdown. Opponents know that if Leinster are afforded quick, front-foot possession, result expectancy is poor to non-existent.

The home side need to be more disciplined than they were the last day, shrewder in the pilfering stakes because if not then they will be handing Sale, the Gallaher Premiership leaders, access to their 22. Cullen said: “In the wider channels, I think they (Sale) will go very aggressively at those breakdowns in particular.

“If they come up with poaches it gives them that level of energy, you’ll see the hollering. It’s important that we don’t give them that life in the game. If we are playing too much in certain areas of the field, if we are not accurate enough at the breakdown, that gives them (the chance) of a turnover penalty and suddenly they are whooping and hollering.”

Leinster’s victory last week was primarily based on defence and a moment of attacking acuity. They will need a great deal more from that aspect of their performance this week. It’s been scratchy enough over the past three matches or so.

The match is sold out. Cullen wants to honour that commitment from the supporters. “We need to be able to reward that with a proper performance and, regardless of who we’re playing against, put on a proper show. That’s probably the bigger piece that is motivating us and if you do that well you’ll tend to accumulate the points that you want to accumulate.”

Saturday night lights and a prime slot; time to answer the curtain call and produce a top-notch performance.

Leinster: H Keenan; J Larmour, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J O’Brien; C Frawley, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, D Sheehan, T Clarkson; J Jenkins, J Ryan; R Baird, J van der Flier, C Doris. Replacements: R Kelleher, C Healy, M Ala’alatoa, J McCarthy, J Conan, B Murphy, S Prendergast, C Ngatai.

Sale Sharks: T Veainu; T Roebuck, C Doherty, S Bedlow, A Reed; R du Preez, R Quirke; R Harrison, T Taylor, J Harper; B Bamber, J Beaumont; E van Rhyn, S Dugdale, R Birch. Replacements: E Caine, T Onasanya, A Opoku-Fordjour, J Hill, JL du Preez, N Thomas, T Curtis, J Carpenter.

Referee: P Brousset (France)