Leinster make four changes for Champions Cup game against Sale Sharks

Leinster have made four changes to the side that beat La Rochelle for tomorrow evening’s Investec Champions Cup pool game against the Sale Sharks at the RDS (5.30).

Ciarán Frawley, who came to great effect at the Stade Marcel Deflandre last Sunday, kicking three penalties, including a 60-metre effort, replaces the unfortunate Harry Byrne, who is following the graduated return to play protocols following a head injury.

There are three changes to the pack, tighthead Thomas Clarkson who was on the bench last week but didn’t come on, starts and will make his European debut as a result. Michael Ala’alatoa played the full 80-plus minutes last week and is named among the replacements.

Jason Jenkins is named in the secondrow with Joe McCarthy dropping to the bench while the third change is in the backrow with Jos van der Flier coming into the run-on team. Will Connors, outstanding in France, is not included among the replacements with a fit again Jack Conan coming back into the matchday 23.

Outhalf Sam Prendergast will make his Champions Cup debut upon his introduction from the bench on Saturday evening.

Leinster: H Keenan; J Larmour, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J O’Brien; C Frawley, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, D Sheehan, T Clarkson; J Jenkins, J Ryan; R Baird, J van der Flier, C Doris. Replacements: R Kelleher, C Healy, M Ala’alatoa, J McCarthy, J Conan, B Murphy, S Prendergast, C Ngatai.

Sale Sharks: TBC

Mack Hansen will miss out Connacht’s Champions Cup game against Saracens on Saturday in London (1pm) with an ankle injury.

Club captain Jack Carty will line out for Connacht for the 200th time. Gavin Thornbury makes his return exactly one year to the day since a serious knee injury against Brive last season, and Shayne Bolton who makes an appearance for the first time in the campaign.

Also coming into the starting 15 from last weekend are props Jordan Duggan and Jack Aungier, flanker Conor Oliver, number eight Paul Boyle, centre Tom Farrell and fullback John Porch.

Connacht: John Porch; Byron Ralston, Tom Farrell, Bundee Aki, Shayne Bolton; Jack Carty, Caolin Blade; Jordan Duggan, Dave Heffernan, Jack Aungier; Darragh Murray, Gavin Thornbury; Cian Prendergast, Conor Oliver, Paul Boyle. Replacements: Dylan Tierney-Martin, Denis Buckley, Finlay Bealham, Joe Joyce, Jarrad Butler, Michael McDonald, JJ Hanrahan, Diarmuid Kilgallen.