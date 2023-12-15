Connacht up against it again in Champions Cup as Saracens challenge looms

Connacht captain and outhalf Jack Carty takes over from JJ Hanrahan to make his 200th appearance for the province. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Champions Cup rugby does not get any easier for Connacht when they face Saracens at StoneX Stadium on Saturday afternoon (1pm).

The three-times European Cup winners are firm favourites to overcome the Irish challenge in a bid to stake their claim in pool one.

Having fallen to the Bulls by 27-16 last weekend, Saracens will be determined to make home advantage count, while Connacht will have similar ambitions after a woeful 41-5 loss at home to Bordeaux-Begles.

The defeats for both clubs see Saracens just above Connacht in seventh place by virtue a superior 25 points, thereby ensuring there is much at stake for both sides.

Back on home turf, the English premiership outfit, who currently lie fourth in the premiership with five wins from eight, will pose a significant threat, and coaching director Mark McCall has been boosted with the rescinding of Billy Vunipola’s red card in the loss against the Bulls.

There are four changes from the side that travelled to Pretoria, with one up front and three alterations to the backline.

Lock Theo McFarland replaces Hugh Tizard, scrumhalf Aled Davies comes in for Ivan van Zyl, and Olly Hartley takes over in midfield for Elliot Daly, while Argentinian Lucio Cinti is named on the wing. Owen Farrell continues to direct at outhalf.

In contrast, Pete Wilkins has made nine changes for this London fixture. Captain and outhalf Jack Carty takes over from JJ Hanrahan, marking a significant milestone with his 200th appearance for the province. The all-time record points scorer, who made his debut in 2002, has been a leading figure, both on and off the field, and joins an illustrious group of players that includes Michael Swift, John Muldoon, Denis Buckley, Kieran Marmion and Tiernan O’Halloran.

Wilkins naturally expects a huge response from his squad after last weekend’s disappointment in a game Connacht were not helped by a “shift in momentum that had a big impact mentally”.

“It put Bordeaux on the front foot,” he says. “We went in at 12-5 and for all the failure to execute in the first 10 minutes, we were very much in the hunt.”

Crucial on Saturday will be stopping Saracens from gaining similar momentum to Bordeaux’s Sportsground visit which kept them on the front foot for long periods. And just as important will be Connacht’s ability to make use of any inroads into their opponents’ 22, having failed on several occasions last weekend to convert both possession and position into points – “not good enough in any game, let along a big Champions Cup game”, resulting in some “blunt” words from the coaches and players.

Connacht’s record in England is poor, without a win since 2008, that includes losses to similarly big-name, Leicester and Gloucester.

Under pressure to deliver, Connacht face a Sarries team full of pedigree and muscle, although they will be without England forwards Ben Earl, Nick Isiekwe and Tom Willis as well as ex-England back Alex Lozowski. But with Saracens’ efficiency to turn possession into scores when in the 22, Connacht’s defence will need to improve from the porous cover last weekend.

Willkins believes it is “an interesting time to play Saracens”, but it will also be a massive challenge for Connacht and another disappointment if they fail to deliver the required physicality needed, and execute efficiently.

Saracens: A Goode, L Cinti Luna, N Tompkins, O Hartley, S Maitland, O Farrell, A Davies, M Vunipola, J George, A Clarey, M Itoje, T McFarland, JM Gonzalez, A Christie, B Vunipola. Replacements, T Dan, T West, L Mulipola, H Tizard, T Knight, I van Zyl, T Parton, A Lewington.

Connacht: J Porch, B Ralston, T Farrell, B Aki, S Bolton, J Carty, C Blade, J Duggan D Heffernan, J Aungier, D Murray, G Thornbury, C Prendergast, C Oliver, P Boyle. Replacements, D Tierney-Martin, D Buckley, F Bealham, J Joyce, J Butler, M McDonald, JJ Hanrahan, D Kilgallen

Referee: Luc Ramos (FRA)