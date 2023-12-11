Supporter who grabbed shirt of Bayonne player banned from Munster’s home matches

A Munster fan has been banned from the province's home matches for two years after an incident on Saturday at Thomond Park. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

A fan who reached out from the terraces to grab the jersey of a Bayonne player during Saturday’s Champions Cup clash at Thomond Park in Limerick has been banned from attending Munster home matches, the province has confirmed.

On television footage of the incident, the man could be seen grabbing the jersey of Bayonne secondrow Konstantin Mikautadze and pulling him towards the terraces.

Munster opened an investigation into the incident and the fan in question contacted the province on Monday morning to apologise for his actions. He was subsequently banned from attending all Munster home fixtures, both at Thomond Park and Musgrave Park, Munster’s second ground in Cork.

It is understood that the ban will last for a period of two years.

Munster have said that they will be apologising to Bayonne and the European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) - the Champions Cup’s organisers.

The incident took place in the 45th minute of Saturday’s Champions Cup round one fixture when an altercation between Munster and Bayonne players spilt over the touchline towards the terraces. After the fan reached out on to the field and made contact with Mikautadze, the Georgian lock appeared to motion towards the crowd before Munster backrow Tom Ahern pulled him back towards the field of play.

The match finished in a 17-17 draw.

A statement from the province reads as follows:

“Munster Rugby can confirm that a decision has been made to prohibit the supporter involved in an incident at Thomond Park on Saturday from attending Munster Rugby home games.”

“An investigation commenced on Sunday with the supporter getting in contact with the province this morning to identify himself and apologise for his actions.

“Munster Rugby will be contacting Aviron Bayonnais and EPCR to apologise for the incident.”