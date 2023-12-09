Champions Cup live - Bath vs Ulster

Bath 0 Ulster 0

18 mins: Not for the first time today, a lack of accuracy costs Ulster. Initially, Moore is prominently involved as Ulster inch their way up the park. A pass from Hume across a dummy runner leads to space out wide but Timoney’s final pass is forward and into touch. If it went to hand, Stockdale had plenty of green grass in front of him.

14 mins: James Hume doesn’t release the carrier on the deck. Bath get a close range penalty and after a discussion, Ben Spencer tells Russell to go for goal. It’s a tricky kick out towards the touchline and it is a gale force swirling wind out there. Sure enough, the wind takes it out to the right of the posts. Ulster get away with one.

Bath outhalf Finn Russell. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

12 mins: Bath build through the phases nicely. Russell throws a trademark no-look pass to Barbeary which allows him to break the gainline. Muir picks down the short side to take play into the 22. Bath are only 5m out now...

7 mins: Bath’s lineout is a problem. Dunn earlier on overthrew one ball, and this time they don’t respect the gap at the lineout. Ulster take a scrum and look to go wide but Burns is dragged into touch by Miles Reid. The lineout goes awry again, that’s three times Bath have lost their own throw, and Ulster have it back close to the 22.

5 mins: CHANCE! Offloading in midfield sees Stewart Moore run through a big gap in midfield. He throws a big, wide ball to Baloucoune who would have been in, but he’s overcooked the pass and it sails into touch. Huge opportunity missed.

4 mins: Poor from Hume. Stockdale initially does brilliantly to gather a box kick in the air. Ulster are on the front foot, running at a retreating defence. The kick in behind from Hume is a good option, with Baloucoune odds on to win the race, but he overcooks it and sends the ball out on the full.

2 mins: Plenty of physicality in the opening exchanges. Barbeary carries off a lineout straight into Ulster’s midfield. Timoney and Burns fall off him and Bath are away over the gainline. The ball goes wide where Cokanasiga uses his size to good effect. Hume does respond with a big tackle for Ulster but their defence is going backwards. They get away with it when Underhill spills an attempted short pass from Russell.

1 min: Kick-off is delayed by 30 seconds or so due to some communication issues between referee Pierre Brousset and his TMO, but once the tech gremlins disappear Finn Russell gets things underway. Ulster gather inside their own 22, play a phase and Nathan Doak clears.

Two semi-familiar faces in the bath 23. At 15 is former Munster man Matt Gallagher, while a former Ulsterman Niall Annett is on the bench providing hooker cover.

Bath fullback Matt Gallagher is a former Munster player. Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty Images for Sale Sharks

Ulster native Niall Annett is on the bench for Bath. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

For the first time in weeks, Ulster are not playing on an artificial pitch. At The Rec, the ground is quite literally the opposite, poor drainage quite often turning the pitch into a mudbowl. Perhaps that will suit the Irish side, who are undergoing a rethink in their attack structure. A tighter game in difficult conditions might simplify the game plan and allow them to rely on their at times dominant lineout and maul.

Here’s the form guide coming into this one. Bath, currently second in the Premiership, have won five of their eight Champions Cup matches so far this season. Most recently, they thumped Exeter 41-24.

Ulster look considerably weaker in terms of recent results. Seventh in the URC, they’ve won four and lost three, but two of those losses have come in the last fortnight to Glasgow and Edinburgh respectively.

Ulster suffered a surprise defeat to Edinburgh last time out. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

There is plenty of grunt in Bath’s tight five, while a fit and in-form Sam Underhill and Alfie Barbeary mean Ulster’s breakdown work will have to be precise. Among the replacements is a familiar face, Ulster-born, former Irish underage international hooker Niall Annett. Ulster posses the talent to win but the evidence of recent matches suggests not the form. Bath start as favourites, a primacy they are likely to retain to the final whistle. — Irish Times sports writer John O'Sullivan

In his preview, John O’Sullivan points to Bath’s backrow, their in-form backline and an out of sorts run of displays from Ulster in labelling the west country side as today’s favourites.

[ Ulster’s patchy form may prove too big an obstacle to overcome against Bath ]

Bath backrow Sam Underhill. Photograph: David Davies/PA Wire

𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈'𝙎 𝙐𝙋: European rugby returns to The Rec 🏆



Bath Rugby are back in the Champions Cup, with Charlie Ewels set to make his 150th appearance this Saturday against Ulster Rugby.



Join us this weekend as we Paint the Town Red 🔴👇 — Bath Rugby (@BathRugby) December 8, 2023

As for Bath, that backline looks frightening. Finn Russell is, well Finn Russell. Cam Redpath feels like he’s constantly on the cusp of a breakout campaign only for injury to get in the way, but he’s at 12 today. Throw in Ollie Lawrence at 13 and Joe Cokanasiga on the wing and there is some serious muscle in that back division. Ben Spencer at 9 has also been in good form.

Your Ulster team taking on Bath this afternoon 👊



KO 3.15pm // @tntsports pic.twitter.com/xCxMo6MXhY — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) December 9, 2023

Here’s the Ulster team. Considering it’s been a season of lengthy injury lists and constant rotation from head coach Dan McFarland, this is a very strong side.

Nathan Doak at scrumhalf instead of John Cooney is a talking point, but Doak has played more often this season given injury delayed Cooney’s return to the side. Ireland World Cup squad members Iain Henderson, Stuart McCloskey and Tom O’Toole have been fully reintegrated, but, could do with stepping up today given both their and Ulster’s middling form.

New signings Steven Kitshoff and Dave Ewers both start in the pack.

Hello all and welcome to the first Saturday of the Champions Cup season. Nathan Johns here to guide you through today’s Irish action. Up first is Ulster over in Bath. Kick-off is at 3.15, but we’ll be building up to the action until then.

Get in touch with yout thoughts on Twitter (@nathanrjohns).