Leinster’s Ross Byrne to miss match against Connacht with arm injury

Leinster’s outhalf Ross Byrne will miss the game on Saturday against Connacht in The Sportsground (KO: 7.35pm) after he injured his left arm in the game against Munster.

The 28-year-old was forced off in the seventh minute when attempting to prevent Craig Casey to score Munster’s opening try in the fifth minute. Byrne’s arm will be assessed later in the week for his availability for future matches.

A serious injury could also jeopardise his availability for the Six Nations, with Ireland’s opening game against France in Marseille 10 weeks away.

Byrne’s early loss meant Ciarán Frawley was introduced which head coach Leo Cullen praised as “excellent”.

READ MORE

“Even though he was played at 15 at the start of the season for us, the way roles are, particularly with someone like Ciarán, he’s comfortable stepping up as that first receiver and that interplay between your 10, 12 and 15 – it’s great to have that second ballplayer there,” Cullen said.

Tommy O’Brien (ankle), Luke McGrath (knee), John McKee (hamstring) and Alex Soroka (foot) remain unavailable for selection. Michael Milne will be assessed later this week as he continues his return from a shoulder injury. Cian Healy and Cormac Foley will step up his rehabilitation programmes while recovering from shoulder injuries also.