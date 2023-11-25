Ulster surrender early lead to get beaten by Glasgow

URC: Glasgow 33 Ulster 20

Ulster surrendered a 14-0 first half lead as Glasgow surged back into the game to score five tries – the league’s top try scorer Johnny Matthews scoring two – and go top of the URC table in a cracking encounter at Scotstoun.

Tom Stewart and John Cooney crossed the line for Ulster who opened the game with huge energy but were unable to sustain their efforts on Steven Kitshoff’s debut for the province, the double Rugby World Cup-winner coming off the bench in the second half.

After drawing level just before the break after George Turner’s score and Tom Jordan’s conversion, the Scots drove on to take the lead which they refused to surrender, Ulster’s only second half points coming from two penalties.

The game was only five minutes old when Ulster had their first try. After starting with huge energy and intent, they put a kickable penalty to the corner and from the maul Tom Stewart touched down after only five minutes.

John Cooney converted and then did so again six minutes later when another kickable penalty shot was put to the corner. This time, Cooney dived over from close range – the TMO clearing any hint of a knock-on – and converted to put the visitors 14-0 ahead.

Ulster's Jacob Stockdale is tackled by Josh McKay of Glasgow. Photograph: Craig Watson/Inpho

Glasgow needed to respond and did so on 20 minutes when Sean Kennedy spectacularly leapt over the Ulster line, Tom Jordan’s conversion halving the Irish province’s lead.

Then with the clock in red and after spending most of the latter part of the half camped in Ulster’s 22 – the visitors’ scrum creaking under the strain – the Warriors eventually got a lineout right and George Turner scored off the driving maul.

Jordan’s conversion was the final moment of the half and tied the scores at 14 all.

The Warriors started the new half as they had finished the previous one but had to wait until the 50th minute to take the lead for the first time just after Steven Kitshoff had been sprang from the bench for his first Ulster appearance, when Kyle Rowe scorched through in the corner after a powerful Glasgow maul.

Jordan missed the conversion, but Ulster were now without the yellow carded Kieran Treadwell.

Cooney then kicked a penalty after Glasgow had strayed offside to cut the deficit to two points but then Glasgow secured their bonus-point try when top scorer Johnny Matthews scorched along the right wing after some great attacking and Jordan converted to take them 26-17 ahead.

Jacob Stockdale’s break put Ulster deep into Glasgow territory and fully restored to 15 again, they won a penalty which Doak slotted.

But more pressure from Glasgow resulted in a penalty to the corner and another driving maul allowing Matthews bag his second which was converted by Jordan.

Glasgow Tries: S Kennedy, G Turner, K Rowe, J Matthews 2 Cons: T Jordan 4 Pens:

Ulster Tries: T Stewart, J Cooney Cons: J Cooney 2 Pens: J Cooney 1, N Doak 1

Glasgow Warriors: J McKay, S Cancelliere, S Tuipulotu, S McDowall (capt), K Rawe, T Jordan, S Kennedy; J Bhatti, G Turner, Z Fagerson, G Peterson, S Cummings, M Fagerson, R Darge, J Dempsey.

Replacements: J Matthews for Turner 57mins, O Kebble for Bhatti 57mins, L Sordoni for Fagerson 71mins, R Gray for Cummings 71mins, S Manjezi for Peterson 71 mins, S Vailanu for Darge 57mins, B Afshar for Kennedy 76mins, D Weir for Tuipulotu 71mins.

Ulster: W Addison, R Baloucoune, J Hume, L Marshall, J Stockdale, B Burns, J Cooney; E O’Sullivan, T Stewart, M Moore, K Treadwell, I Henderson (capt), H Sheridan, R Crothers, J McNabney.

Replacements: Z Solomon for Stewart 71mins, S Kitshoff for O’Sullivan 49mins, M Moore for O’Toole 49mins, A O’Connor for Henderson 49mins, Matty Rea for Sheridan 14-18 and 52mins, D Shanahan for Cooney 60mins, N Doak for Burns 19mins, B Moxham for Marshall 64mins.

Yellow card: K Treadwell 50mins

Referee: B Whitehouse (Wales).