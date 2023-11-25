Leinster exact revenge on Munster to reassert dominance in rivalry

URC: Leinster 21 Munster 16

Locked and fully loaded, Leinster exacted revenge for last May’s semi-final to reassert their customary ascendancy in the biggest derby in Irish rugby, even if an injury-hit Munster contributed handsomely to a cracking game. The rivalry is more vibrant than it’s been in years.

Munster came out all guns blazing themselves, playing with width and ambition and will rue not racing into a bigger lead in the early stages. In his first game at fullback since 2018, Simon Zebo gave a reminder that it has long been his best position.

The visitors continued to fire shots whenever they could, daringly probing through the dual playmakers, Jack Crowley (varied, physical and assured) and Rory Scannell, and seeking the edges. Ultimately, Leinster outscored them by three tries to one as they cranked up their straight carrying through the outstanding Jack Conan and the now rapidly maturing Joe McCarthy, cranking up their line speed and filling the pitch in defence.

READ MORE

Indeed, the game pivoted on their defence earning an opening try for Jamison Gibson-Park, who in many ways was again the heartbeat of Leinster’s display.

While subplots abounded, there was an unexpected twist when Ciarán Frawley was an early replacement for Ross Byrne. He was every bit as eye-catching as Crowley, and pulled the strings deftly, mixing up his running and passing game while kicking well. Indeed, both young outhalves were perfect off the tee.

Despite 49,246 tickets having been sold, the stadium was barely half full 10 minutes before kick-off. Although on one of those Baltic Ballsbridge nights, it was perhaps understandable that many fans were leaving it as late as possible to take their seats.

Most were inside when Johnny Sexton was given a presentation by the official Leinster Supporters Club and at least it was dry and windless, which on the pristine Aviva pitch, made for a perfect winter’s night for some of Ireland’s finest players to showcase their talents.

What a way to open the show at the Aviva Stadium 😍



The crowd erupted tonight as they paid a fitting tribute to Johnny Sexton and his incredible contribution to rugby 👏#BKTURC #URC | #LEIvMUN pic.twitter.com/Byghkezs6l — BKT United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial) November 25, 2023

These included the putative heirs to the Sexton throne in Byrne and Crowley, who understudied the great man at the Rugby World Cup. They had contrasting starts. Off a good take by Shane Daly and a carry by Jeremy Loughman, Crowley shaped to kick but passed on to Scannell. Zebo gathered the latter’s pass and saw Garry Ringrose shooting up, so also stepping him in one movement, to break clear and find Nash on the wing.

He linked with Antoine Frisch on his inside and his offload found Casey in support for a superb finish by the corner flag. What’s more, as Crowley lined up a fine conversion inches from the right touchline, a frustrated Byrne made his way down the players’ tunnel having injured himself in tackling. He didn’t return either, subsequently emerging with an ice pack on his left bicep.

Zebo was really adding to Munster’s wide attacking game, finding Daly on the other edge with a lovely flat pass, and ought to have doubled their lead after Crowley looped around Scannell’s deft, no-look pull-back and Loughman carried hard again.

Although compensation came by way of a Crowley penalty, teams can’t generally afford miss chances like that. Sure enough, although errors undermined Leinster’s increasing pressure as Frawley settled in seamlessly, Jimmy O’Brien’s pass to Robbie Henshaw being forward and James Ryan knocking on.

As Scannell was yellow carded, Munster were attacking around halfway when coughing up a soft seven-pointer. Forcing the pass when too static to the line, Tadhg Beirne’s offload when tackled by Frawley went to ground for Gibson-Park to latch onto it with his weaker left foot from inside halfway and scamper clear with his winger’s pace to gather and score. Suddenly it was 10-7. Just like that.

Beirne began atoning, spoiling one maul doggedly and ripping a turnover in contact, but soon Sheehan countered off Casey’s missed touch kick, and Frawley’s well-executed wrap and offload to Keenan’s typically well-timed run, led to another penalty to the corner.

This time, Sheehan hit Joe McCarthy at the front, and after a tightly knit maul inched toward the line, he sprang from the back to break the tackles of Loughman and Crowley to score. Frawley landed a fine conversion for a 14-10 interval lead.

Leinster’s Jamison Gibson Park is tackled by Gavin Coombes of Munster. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Leinster cranked up their power game in the third quarter, and mixed it with some deft footwork and touches, as when Gibson-Park stepped Tom Ahern in a daring counter before Frawley looped around Henshaw, but Hodnett made a fine covering tackle and Crowley was strong over the ball to win a relieving penalty.

He even trimmed the lead to a point with a routine penalty after van der Flier contested ruck ball while Porter hadn’t rolled away.

Gibson-Park injected some tempo with a quick tap, and Munster’s discipline cracked as first Diarmuid Barron was pinged for a deliberate knock-on before Gavin Coombes illegally spoiled Gibson-Park at the base when supporting his own body weight.

McCarthy, twice, Ringrose, Conan and Porter all carried hard through multiple phases before Gibson-Park dummied left, then went right and picked out Larmour with a huge floater. Larmour gathered off one bounce, stepped inside Daly and wriggled out of his tackle before being missed by Zebo, who soon hobbled off, to score in the corner.

Frawley again landed a fine conversion and despite a barnstorming ending, plenty dashed to the pub. Although Crowley had another penalty, after Caelan Doris (who made 20 tackles) did what Coombes had done, the Leinster eight won another couple of turnovers in either 22 after Conor Murray made a stunning break up the touchline and offloaded to Daly in support when being tackled into touch by Larmour.

Beirne’s jackal when Ross Molony was stopped short ensured a bonus point which Munster deserved and fittingly Leinster’s defence pinned their men in red inside their own 22 before winning one final breakdown turnover.

Scoring sequence: 6 mins Casey try, Crowley con 0-7; 14 mins Crowley pen 0-10; 25 mins Gibson-Park try, Frawley con 7-10; 35 mins Sheehan try, Frawley con 14-10; (half-time 14-10); 51 mins Crowley pen 14-13; 65 mins Larmour try, Frawley con 21-13; 73 mins Crowley pen 21-16.

Leinster: Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose (CAPT), Robbie Henshaw, Jimmy O’Brien, Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park, Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Joe McCarthy, James Ryan (CAPT), Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris

Replacements: Ciarán Frawley for Byrne (7 mins), Rónan Kelleher for Sheehan, Michael Ala’alatoa for Furlong, Scott Penny for van der Flier (all 59 mins), Ross Molony for Ryan (68 mins), Jack Boyle for Porter, Ben Murphy for Gibson-Park (both 73 mins), James Culhane for Doris (81 mins).

Munster: Simon Zebo, Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly, Jack Crowley, Craig Casey, Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron (capt), Stephen Archer, Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne, Tom Ahern, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes

Replacements: Shay McCarthy for Nash (22-31 mins) and Zebo (67 mins), Conor Murray for Casey (51 mins), Dave Kilcoyne for Loughman (52), John Ryan for Archer (58 mins), Alex Kendellen for Hodnett (62 mins), Brian Gleeson for Kleyn (68 mins), Tony Butler for Scannell (72 mins).

Not used: Scott Buckley.

Sinbinned: Scannell (22-32 mins).

Referee: Chris Busby (IRFU)