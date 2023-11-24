World Cup-winner Steven Kitshoff to debut for Ulster while Jansen makes Connacht bow

URC: Glasgow Warriors vs Ulster, Saturday November 25th, Scotstoun Stadium, kick-off 7.35pm, live on Premier Sports

Two-time World Cup-winning prop Steven Kitshoff is set for his Ulster debut this weekend after being named on the bench for the province’s trip to Ulster on Saturday evening.

Kithsoff, who arrived in Belfast earlier this week after helping South Africa win a second consecutive World Cup, is one of a number of new faces introduced by head coach Dan McFarland, with U20s Grand Slam winner James McNabey set for a debut at number eight. Academy hooker Zac Solomon is also in line for a debut off the bench.

John Cooney makes his first start of the season for the province as he and Billy Burns form an experienced halfback pairing; Jake Flannery drops to the bench. Will Addison returns from a hamstring injury to start at fullback with Rob Baloucoune and the URC’s top try-scorer Jacob Stockdale making up the backthree.

There is no Stuart McCloskey, meaning Luke Marshall makes his first appearance of the season alongside regular outside centre James Hume.

In the pack, the league’s joint leader in turnovers one David McCann misses out with an ankle injury. Harry Sheridan starts at blindside flanker, Reuben Crothers at openside and McNabey at numer eight. Kieran Treadwell and Iain Henderson pack down at lock with Eric O’Sullivan, Tom Stewart and the returning Tom O’Toole in the frontrow.

Team News



Your Ulster side to take on @GlasgowWarriors tomorrow at Scotstoun Stadium



💪 Billy Burns to make 100th appearance

✨ Academy forward, James McNabney, makes his first Ulster start

🌶️ Steven Kitshoff in line for debut from bench

Marty Moore once again is named on the bench after his recovery from a serious knee injury, with Solomon, Kitshoff, Alan O’Connor, Matty Rea, David Shanahan, Flannery and Ben Moxham making up the bench.

Glasgow Warriors: Josh McKay; Sebastian Cancelliere, Sione Tuipulotu, Stafford McDowall (capt), Kyle Rowe; Tom Jordan, Sean Kennedy; Jamie Bhati, George Turner, Zander Fagerson; Greg Peterson, Scott Cummings; Matt Fagerson, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey.

Replacements: Johnny Matthews, Oli Kebble, Lucio Sordoni, Richie Gray, Sintu Manjezi, Sione Vailanu, Ben Afshar, Duncan Weir.

Ulster: Will Addison; Rob Baloucoune, James Hume, Luke Marshall, Jacob Stockdale; Billy Burns, John Cooney; Eric O’Sullivan, Tom Stewart, Tom O’Toole; Kieran Treadwell, Iain Henderson (capt); Harry Sheridan, Reuben Crothers, James McNabney.

Replacements: Zac Solomon, Steven Kitshoff, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor, Matty Rea, Dave Shanahan, Jake Flannery, Ben Moxham.

Bulls vs Connacht, Saturday November 25th, Loftus Versfeld, kick-off 3pm live on RTÉ

Irish-qualified, New Zealand-born number eight Sean Jansen makes his Connacht debut as the province looks to make it back-to-back wins in South Africa when they take on the Bulls.

Jansen, signed from Leicester Tigers during the summer, qualifies for Ireland through his grandparents who were born in Monasterevin and Belfast.

He lines out in a new-look backrow featuring Shamus Hurley-Langton at openside and Oisín Dowling at blindside. At lock, Darragh Murray comes into the starting XV alongside Joe Joyce, while the frontrow of Denis Buckley, Tadgh McElroy and Finlay Bealham remains in place after last weekend’s win over the Sharks.

Jack Carty replaces JJ Hanrahan - who notched the game-winning kick in Durban - at outhalf as he captains the side. Diarmuid Kilgallen at wing and David Hawkshaw at 13 are the other changes to the backline with Byron Ralson and Tiernan O’Halloran remaining in situ in the backthree, Cathal Forde at 12 and Colm Reilly at scrumhalf.

Bulls: Willie le Roux; Sebastian de Klerk, Stedman Gans, David Kriel, Sergeal Petersen; Jaco van der Walt, Zak Burger; Gerhard Steenekamp, Akker van der Merwe, Wilco Louw; Reinhardt Ludwig, Ruan Nortje (capt); Marco van Staden, Elrigh Louw, Nizaam Carr.

Replacements: Jan Hendrik Wessels, Simphiwe Matanzima, Mornay Smith, Janko Swanepoel, Cyle Brink, Embrose Papier, Chris Sith, Canan Moodie.

Connacht: Tiernan O’Halloran; Byron Ralston, David Hawkshaw, Cathal Forde, Diarmuid Kilgallen; Jack Carty, Colm Reilly; Denis Buckley, Tadgh McElroy, Finlay Bealham; Darragh Murray, Joe Joyce; Oisin Dowling, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Sean Jansen.

Replacements: Dylan Tierney-Martin, Peter Dooley, Sam Illo, Niall Murray, Sean O’Brien, Caolin Blade, JJ Hanrahan, Conor Oliver.