Munster win the race to sign Irish-qualified Crusaders prop Oli Jager

Tighthead prop Oli Jager has sought an early release from his Crusaders and could return to Ireland to play. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images

Munster have won the race to sign Crusaders tighthead prop Oli Jager with the 28-year-old’s impending arrival expected to be confirmed early next week. Graham Rowntree will be keen to incorporate the six-foot four inch, 20 stone, tighthead prop into his squad as quickly as possible.

Clermont Auvergne’s pursuit of Leinster’s Samoan international Michael Ala’alatoa, reported last week as a done deal by French newspaper L’Équipe, suggested Dublin as a likely destination for Jaeger, but the timeframe now seems a little out of kilter given the reputed genesis of the negotiation process.

The New Zealand media reported on Thursday that Jager had sought, successfully as it transpires, an early release from his Crusaders contract which was due to expire next summer. There had been one or two rumours recently that Munster were looking at tighthead reinforcements several weeks ago, a suggestion that has now proved to be true.

New Zealand journalist Robert van Royen wrote that Jager’s departure was “unexpected” and quoted the new Crusaders and former Munster head coach Rob Penney as saying: “We are in the process of working through that [early contract release], and ultimately, that will probably be honoured.

When asked whether Jager was returning, ‘home’, Penney added: “I can’t elaborate too much, you will put two and two together and he will come out with a release very shortly.” Jager wasn’t included in the Crusaders squad announced this week for next year’s Super Rugby Championship, so he would be able to hook up with Munster in the short-term.

Munster’s stock of tighthead props is led by Irish internationals John Ryan (35), who returned from his one-year New Zealand sabbatical, helping the Chiefs to a Super Rugby final before losing 25-20, and Stephen Archer (35), while Roman Salanoa (26) and Keynan Knox (24) represent the younger options.

Jager was born in London but was educated at first Newbridge College and then Blackrock College, the latter where his dad, Harm, a former Dutch Olympic water polo player, was the strength and conditioning coach.

Oli Jager (left) and Tamaiti Williams of the Crusaders celebrate after winning the Super Rugby Pacific Final on June 24, 2023. Photograph: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Oli left Dublin for Christchurch in 2013 as a teenager when he failed to get a contract in the Leinster academy. He worked his way into the professional franchise while also playing in New Zealand’s Mitre10 Cup and was a regular in recent seasons under Scott Robertson, the man who will succeed Ian Foster as New Zealand coach.

He made no secret of his ambition while in New Zealand to play for the All Blacks, but the closest he came was being named in an All Blacks XV squad that toured the northern hemisphere last year. Injury prevented him from getting a chance to play against Ireland A at the RDS.

In April 2022 he said: “I think I’ve made it pretty clear in the last couple of years that I want to be an All Black.” He qualifies to play for Ireland and England, the latter as a result of having been born in England. The IRFU has long monitored his development.

Jager, who made 51 appearances for the Crusaders squad since 2017, from which time the New Zealand franchise has won every Super Rugby title, notwithstanding the 2020 season that was cancelled and the 2021 season that was played as a series of regional competitions.

In other news Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has announced Garry Ringrose and James Ryan as co-captains for the season ahead, sharing the role previously occupied by Johnny Sexton. “They have both been key figures for Leinster in recent times and have both led the team incredibly well at different points.

“They have shown a deep understanding of what it means to represent Leinster on and off the field and we believe their joint captaincy will inspire the squad and help drive us to new heights.”