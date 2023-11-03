Connacht look to have slight edge for opening interpro clash with Ulster

Cathal Forde has made a big impression in the Connacht midfield so far this season. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

URC: Connacht v Ulster, Sportsground, Saturday, 7.35 – Live on TG4, Premier Sports 1

Connacht captain Jack Carty is back to lead the province in the opening provincial derby of the season against Ulster at the Sportsground on Saturday night having recovered from a jaw issue that forced him to miss last week’s superb win over the Glasgow Warriors in Galway.

He is one of three changes to that team with secondrow Oisín Dowling and openside flanker Conor Oliver named in the pack. Prop Jordan Duggan and outhalf cum centre David Hawkshaw are in line for their respective first games of the season off the bench.

There was much to admire in the collective coherence which Connacht displayed in their victory over Glasgow, but so too in several individual performances across a brace of wins this season, foremost among which is young centre Cathal Forde.

The 21-year-old is a lavishly talented prospect, a fact that’s been evident from his days as an underage international, but he’s now delivering on it at senior level.

“Cathal has just continued to get better and improve throughout that pre-season period,” said Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins.

“He’s always had a standout point in terms of the lines he runs, the clean lines that tend to find a weaker point on a defender. Obviously with his athleticism and the size of him, he can often break those tackles or turn a half-break into a line break.

“He’s always had that, and I think he’s always had a calmness to his defence in terms of being able to watch the ball and decision-make through traffic. I think that’s always been there, and I think he’s at a stage of his career the more exposure he gets to the decision-making in attack and defence, he’s only going to get better with that experience and that exposure.”

Ulster are also unbeaten through their first couple of matches, but last week’s victory against the Bulls in Belfast left a hefty injury legacy with wings Robert Baloucoune and the in-form Jacob Stockdale, Michael Lowry and centre Jude Postlethwaite all picking up injuries.

Ulster’s strength in depth in the backline is illustrated by the fact that former Irish schools sprint champion Aaron Sexton, Ethan McElroy and Stewart Moore are introduced to the run-on team.

Jake Flannery and Dave Shanahan form a new halfback partnership, James French makes a first competitive start at tighthead prop, while 2022 Ireland Under-20 Grand Slam winning captain Reuben Crothers is named at openside flanker. Academy prospect Joe Hopes, who played with this year’s Grand Slam winning 20s, is a potential debutant in the replacements.

Connacht, with the stronger, more settled team, playing at home should continue the winning start to the season.

CONNACHT: T O’Halloran; B Ralston, T Farrell, C Forde, D Kilgallen; J Carty, C Blade; D Buckley, D Tierney-Martin, J Aungier; O Dowling, J Joyce; S Hurley-Langton, C Oliver, C Prendergast.

Replacements: T McElroy, J Duggan, D Robertson-McCoy, N Murray, J Butler, C Reilly, D Hawkshaw, A Smith.

ULSTER: W Addison; A Sexton, J Hume, S Moore, E McIlroy; J Flannery, D Shanahan; E O’Sullivan, J Andrew, J French; A O’Connor (capt), H Sheridan; M Rea, R Crothers, N Timoney.

Replacements: T Stewart, A Warwick, G McGrath, J Hopes, D McCann, N Doak, B Burns, B Moxham.

Referee: Morne Ferreira (South Africa)