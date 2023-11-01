David Humphreys to take over as IRFU performance director at end of this season

David Humphreys will take over as IRFU performance director from the end of this season. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The IRFU has confirmed that former international outhalf David Humphreys will take over from David Nucifora as performance director when the Australian’s decade-long involvement with Irish rugby comes to an end at the conclusion of the season.

Humphreys, 52, who is currently director of cricket operations with the England and Wales Cricket Board, won 72 caps for Ireland, while he was instrumental in Ulster’s European Cup win in 1999 and the province’s Celtic League triumph in 2005-6.

Since retiring from playing, Humpheys has built up a wealth of experience, with stints as director of rugby at Ulster and Gloucester and in a consultancy role with the Georgia national team.

The IRFU’s search for a new performance director was led by executive search firm Odgers Berndtson, while the interview panel included Ireland high performance expert Gary Keegan, along with members of the senior leadership team.

READ MORE

Speaking about the recruitment, IRFU chief executive Kevin Potts said: “In David Humphreys we know we have found someone who believes passionately in Irish Rugby and has the expertise, skills, and desire to keep us competitive on the world stage. Our search took us globally and ultimately David was the standout candidate.

“David’s journey from a schools player to representing his province and then to the national game ideally places him to understand the needs of the player. His local knowledge and 30 years’ experience of elite rugby and immersion in high performance, previously with Cricket Ireland’s High Performance Committee and now his current role with the England & Wales Cricket Board, will bring about enormous benefits and we are excited for the next stage in our evolution.

“David’s observations about the development of the system over the last decade showed a deep understanding and I was enthused by his energy and vision for rugby in Ireland and cannot wait to see him bring it to life.

“I would like to thank David Nucifora for the outstanding contribution he has made in building our high performance unit over almost a decade and wish him every success in his future endeavours. Of course, before he concludes, there is still much to be done this season, including the upcoming 2024 Six Nations Championship for our men, women and under-20s as well as preparing our Sevens teams for the Paris Olympics.

“He will leave a solid foundation for David Humphreys to build upon and we are grateful for his commitment to working with his successor through next Spring, ensuring a smooth handover of this key role for Irish rugby.”

Speaking about his appointment, Humphreys said: “I was fortunate to have a wonderful playing career with Ireland and I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to play a part in another chapter of Irish rugby’s history. This role is the fulfilment of a lifelong ambition and I look forward to building on the successful systems put in place by David Nucifora, who has been a driving force behind Irish rugby for 10 years.

“The chance now to further develop the pathways in the men’s and women’s game hugely excites me and I am really looking forward to working with all the coaches, provinces, players, and backroom teams to ensure that Irish rugby continues to go from strength to strength.”

Humphreys will join the IRFU in March as performance director designate, working alongside Nucifora, who will oversee the final preparation of the Sevens teams for the Paris Olympics before departing the role.