Heavyweights South Africa and New Zealand to decide Rugby World Cup top dog

South Africa players celebrate at full-time after the victory over England in the Rugby World Cup final at Stade de France. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

And so, after 47 matches spread over 53 days, the 2023 Rugby World Cup final will feature the two most successful, most entitled and perhaps the most rugby consumed countries on the planet. Next Saturday night in the Stade de France those heavyweights and arch-rivals, South Africa and New Zealand, will go toe to toe again.

After their dramatic 16-15 win over England in their sixth semi-final, the Springboks will now play in their fourth final, having won the previous three in 1995 (against the All Blacks), 2007 and 2019 (both against England).

For the All Blacks, it will be a fourth final, having won in 1987 and 2011 (both against France), and 2015 (against Australia).

Over 102 years since they first collided, the All Blacks and the Springboks will meet for a 106th time in a reprise of their iconic 1995 final. The Boks also won a third-place playoff in 1999, since when the All Blacks have won a 2003 quarter-final, a 2015 semi-final and a pool opener four years ago.

But as the only three-time winners in history, next Saturday will also decide who is the all-time World Cup top dog.

“As a kid we grew up listening to the radio on the battles between the All Blacks and South Africa, listening to the stories of the heroes from both teams over the years,” said the Boks forwards coach Deon Davids.

“It has been part of our rugby history, the Springboks and the All Blacks, and every time we play each other it is always a special battle and I don’t think this one will be different. I think it will maybe go to a different level,” said Davids, adding: “Maybe one brilliant moment from one individual that turns things around.”

England's Tom Curry speaks to referee Ben O’Keeffe during the Rugby World Cup semi final. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

The Springboks have no injuries but their semi-final win has been overshadowed by Tom Curry accusing the Springboks hooker Bongi Mbonambi of using an alleged racial slur.

Prior to Owen Farrell kicking a 24th-minute penalty, Curry can be clearly heard on the referee’s microphone saying to Ben O’Keeffe: “Sir, sir, if their hooker calls me ‘a white c**t’ what do I do?”

O’Keeffe said: “Nothing please. I’ll be on it.” There is no audio available of the alleged comment by Mbonambi.

In the players/media mixed zone afterwards, Curry seemed shaken and visibly livid when initially asked if Mbonambi had said something he shouldn’t have.

“Yeah,” said Curry, who declined to repeat what was allegedly said.

After the final whistle, Mbonambi seemingly refused to shake Curry’s hand and asked if the matter was cleared up at all, the English flanker said: “No. It doesn’t need to be talked about.”

Asked if the comment crossed a line, Curry said: “Listen, I’m not talking about it now.”

The English Rugby Football Union has declined to comment and can refer the incident to the citing commissioner. It is believed England consider the incident a matter for World Rugby. The citing window during the tournament is 36 hours after a match.

South Africa lock RG Snyman pushes over the line to score South Africa's try during the Rugby World Cup semi-final against England. Photograph: Thomas Samson/AFP via Getty Images

In a statement issued on Sunday, South Africa Rugby said: “We are aware of the allegation, which we take very seriously, and are reviewing the available evidence. We will engage with Bongi if anything is found to substantiate the claim.”

After the semi-final win, sealed by Handre Pollard’s goalkicking after he replaced an out-of-sorts Manie Libbok in the 31st minute, the South Africa head coach Jacques Nienaber said: “It doesn’t mean he [Libbok] won’t start next week.”

However, it seems likely that Pollard will start in the final and the Boks will reconfigure their bench again into a 6-2 split, probably with no place for Libbok.

Asked what Nienaber has brought to the Springboks as he faces his last week with the squad, the South African captain Siya Kolisi paid a lengthy tribute to his head coach before he moves on to join Leinster as a replacement for Stuart Lancaster.

“I was 18 years old. I was contracted with the Cheetahs and then I was able to go to Western Province and that is when I met Jacques. He and coach Rassie [Erasmus] used to come to the institute, it’s like the Western Province academy. That is where our foundation as a group [began].

South Africa’s Kurt-Lee Arendse and Siya Kolisi tackle Freddie Steward of England. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

“Eben [Etzebeth] was there, Frans Malherbe, a lot of other guys. When Jacques came it was normally the full contact day, what we call ‘kopperstamp’, and you had to show who you are,” said Kolisi, which directly translates as headbutt but is a euphemism for a hard session.

But it was Nienaber’s willingness to build individual relationships which Kolisi extolled at length, as well as bringing the players’ families together and into the Boks fold.

“It is so special to be known as a person not just as an object or a rugby player,” said Kolisi. “I have enjoyed every single year that I’ve worked with him. The tough times too when he comes and calls me out. ‘Why didn’t you work there?’ He is always honest. I can’t explain how much I have enjoyed it and it was tough when he went away [to Munster] for two years, but when he came back again it was like we clicked. We didn’t have to learn each other.

“He and coach Rassie [Erasmus] just came in and changed things, because they love their country, but I know wherever he goes, they are going to be lucky to have him, because the amount of work he puts in, the detail he puts in, it makes life so much easier. All I have to do is watch a screen to see what opportunities are there.

“He’s a special coach and he’s a special human being most of all, an amazing father and a great husband. So, yeah, we will miss him and I will always forever be thankful. Because I remember when I first met him I couldn’t tackle. After that year, of playing ‘kopperstamp’ I had to learn how to tackle.”

Well, Nienaber certainly did a good job in that regard.