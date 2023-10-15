Rugby World Cup: England avoid Fiji upset thanks to the boot of Owen Farrell

England have reached the semi-finals of the Rugby World Cup after Owen Farrell kicked his side to a late victory in Marseille.

England earned a comfortable lead in the first half, only for Fiji to hit back after the break to level the scores heading into the final quarter. However, a late drop-goal and subsequent penalty in the dying stages put England into the lead and they withstood a late attack to qualify for the semi-finals.

They will play the winner of France vs South Africa which takes place this evening.

England pulled ahead easily in the first half, Fijian ill-discipline offering Owen Farrell a number of opportunities off the kicking tee. A superb finish from Manu Tuilagi to go with an effort from Joe Marchant padded the lead significantly.

Fiji wing Vinaya Habosi also saw yellow for his role in a head-on-head collision with Marcus Smith. Sent to the TMO bunker, Habosi avoided a red due to a late change of direction from the English fullback.

Edinburgh’s Bill Mata brought Fiji back into proceedings with a close-range finish, but Farrell’s late penalty saw England lead 21-10 at the break.

That lead was further padded by Farrell shortly after the interval, but two scores in three minutes from Fiji reignited the contest. First, replacement prop Penai Ravai barged over on a close carry before a scintillating passage of offloading play saw Vilimoni Botitu level the scores.

Farrell responded by dropping back into the pocket on England’s next attack, before a subsequent break and Fijian infringement allowed him to add to the lead.

