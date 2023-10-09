Rugby World Cup: Antoine Dupont gets the all clear to resume full training

French rugby in general and the French squad in particular have received the news they most desired after the FFR confirmed that their scrumhalf, captain and talisman Antoine Dupont has been cleared to train fully this week in readiness for their Rugby World Cup quarter-final against South Africa on Sunday night in Paris.

[ Gerry Thornley: Antoine Dupont’s injury again highlights the toll on modern-day rugby players ]

Dupont met his surgeon on Monday morning, arriving around 9am at Purpan hospital in Toulouse, and at the end of his appointment was authorised to resume training today. He returns a little over two weeks after his maxillo-zygomatic fracture in their pool win over Namibia and will link up with his teammates for training at their base in Rueil-Malmaison in the western suburbs of Paris.

“Dupont will therefore be able to take a full part in this week of preparation,” reported Midi Olympique, adding: “A week which will be decisive at the dawn of facing South Africa in a match which already has the appearance of a final.”