Rugby World Cup: Iain Henderson starts in place of James Ryan for Scotland clash

Dan Sheehan and Iain Henderson have been promoted to the starting line-up for Ireland’s Pool B finale against Scotland in the Stade de France on Saturday night in the only two changes to the starting XV from the win over South Africa almost a fortnight ago.

Ronan Kelleher and James Ryan drop to the bench, where there is a call-up for the fit-again Jack Conan in what will be his first appearance of the tournament, as Ryan Baird misses out.

In the only other alteration to the match-day 23 for that 13-8 win over the Springboks last Saturday week at the same venue, Stuart McCloskey has been chosen to wear the number 23 jersey in place of the injured Robbie Henshaw.

Having been forced to withdraw from the opening pool win over Romania, Henshaw has again been diagnosed with a hamstring injury. This is a particularly cruel blow for the 30-year-old centre as he also missed two pool games in both the 2015 and 2019 World Cups with hamstring injuries.

As anticipated, Munster captain Peter O’Mahony has been named to earn his 100th international cap.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD); Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians), Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD), Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians), James Lowe (Leinster); Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College)(captain), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster); Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD), Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf); Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne), Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy); Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution), Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD), Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College).

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians), Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers), James Ryan (Leinster/UCD), Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere), Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen), Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor).