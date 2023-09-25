Graham Rowntree signs two-year extension at Munster

Graham Rowntree will remain as Munster head coach until at least 2026 after agreeing a two-year extension to his deal with the province. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Graham Rowntree is to remain as Munster head coach until at least 2026 after the 52-year-old former England prop agreed a two-year extension to his deal with the province.

Rowntree spent three years as forwards coach with Munster before taking over as head coach from the departing Johann van Graan at the start of last season.

In his first season Rowntree led the province to the URC title after a thrilling win over the Stormers in the Cape Town decider.

Speaking about his contract extension the former Leicester player said: “My family and I have thoroughly enjoyed our four years at Munster and I’m delighted to sign a new contract. This is a special club with special people and I’m very proud to lead such a great group.

READ MORE

“There’s lots to look forward to and our coaching team, players and support staff will continue working as hard as we can to get better every day.”

IRFU performance director David Nucifora said: “We are delighted that Graham has agreed to extend his contract with Munster Rugby. The IRFU is committed to developing and retaining high quality coaches across the Irish system.

“Today’s announcement is proof of the positive impact that Graham has made at Munster over recent years, and gives the province a timely boost ahead of the new campaign.

“After guiding Munster to the URC title last season, I have no doubt that Graham will be looking to build on that success in the months and years to come.”