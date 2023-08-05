Andy Farrell shrugs off injury concerns after Ireland’s ‘clunky’ win over Italy

Andy Farrell admitted that Ireland’s opening World Cup warm-up performance was “a bit clunky” but most importantly the Irish head coach played down the seemingly minor injuries which forced off Jimmy O’Brien, Jack Conan and Craig Casey during the course of the 33-17 win over Italy.

“They seem not too bad,” said Farrell. “Jimmy’s shoulder has shut down a little bit. That’s something that he’s had a little bit in the past. Jack lost power in his foot, but seems okay, and Craig had a tight back which was making his hamstring cramp, so taken off more with a precaution than anything.”

As for the victory itself, which extended the Irish record of home wins in succession to 15, Farrell said: “Delighted to get the win, it matters to us when we play at the Aviva, probably more so because of the three lads who were making their debuts. They can look back in the future on a nice memory that’s got a big ‘W’ at the side of it.

“So pleased to do that and obviously get up and running with a victory is nice, but I think we all know really that it was a bit clunky to say the least at times. As in some really good stuff in terms of possession and opportunities to convert were there in spades but we wasn’t patient to convert that. That’s the moral of the story really.

“Some of the individual performances were great to see where people were at,” added Farrell on a positive note, “but having the possession we had in the first half and with the pressure we put on, Italy couldn’t get out of their own half so we were doing something right. Converting that was key.

“Italy were strong defensively, as far as the breakdown was concerned they pressured us. Set-piece, we got into good positions and can look back on that and convert a bit better.”

Ireland's Jacob Stockdale is tackled by Italy's Stephen Varney. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

There’s no doubt that Ireland looked to have a better attacking shape in the first half with Jack Crowley at outhalf than in the second, when Ciarán Frawley assumed the role on his Test debut.

“Jack did well,” said Farrell. “In the first half he controlled the game very well. He didn’t overplay too much, there’s a few things we’ll chat about, but it’s another experience where he started at ‘10′ and he ran the week. He’ll get massive confidence from that.

As for Frawley, the Irish head coach ventured: “Ciarán, we’ll have a look at the performance of the two of them playing together. We tried to get the two of them playing, not sure that came to fruition. We started the second half poorly, so we’ll have to look at that as well.”

Jacob Stockdale’s performance rather summed up the collective effort, plenty of carries for a truckload of metres and some eye-catching work under the high ball, mixed with errors such being fended for Italy’s first try.

“A lot of good and some bits that he’ll hope to tidy up,” was Farrell’s verdict. “Two years from his last start, it’d have been a big day for Jacob so he’ll be better for the experience for sure.”

Farrell’s counterpart Kieran Crowley admitted his side couldn’t live with Ireland’s breakdown work in the first half before hailing a much improved second-half display, but his concern over the analysis of a heavy injury toll, numbering five plus two HIAs was palpable.