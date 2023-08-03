Ireland vs Italy: Jack Crowley named at outhalf for World Cup warm-up game

Jack Crowley will wear the Ireland number ‘10′ jersey for just the second time when Ireland begin their World Cup preparations against Italy at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 8pm, live on RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 2).

The 22-year-old’s sole start in three Irish appearances was as a late call-up from the bench in last November’s win over Australia before he helped steer Munster to their momentous URC title. Crowley will start alongside his 23-year-old provincial halfback partner Craig Casey, for whom this will be just a third start at scrumhalf after making eight of his previous ten appearances off the bench.

Opportunity knocks for Jacob Stockdale, who last played for Ireland in the win over Japan in July 2021, Stuart McCloskey and the 35-year-old Keith Earls, who will be winning his 99th cap. They are joined by Robbie Henshaw in an experienced three-quarter line, with Jimmy O’Brien’s selection at fullback giving his mate Hugo Keenan a rare rest day as O’Brien is afforded a chance to underline his versatility.

Up front, the 22-year-old lock Joe McCarthy will partner captain Iain Henderson in making his first Test start, having won his only previous cap as a replacement in that aforementioned win over Australia last November.

Henshaw, Ryan Baird and Caelan Doris are the only survivors from the starting XV in the Grand Slam coronation against England in Ireland’s last outing on St Patrick’s Day. Baird shifts to blindside while, interestingly, Doris is named at openside for the first time in his 29 caps to date as Andy Farrell and his coaches explore alternative backup to Josh van der Flier.

There is also the likelihood of three players making their debuts off the bench in the Ulster hooker Tom Stewart, the Leinster utility back Ciaran Frawley and the Munster winger Calvin Nash.

Ireland (v Italy): Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster); Keith Earls (Munster), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster); Jack Crowley (Munster), Craig Casey (Munster); Dave Kilcoyne (Munster), Rob Herring (Ulster), Tom O’Toole (Ulster), Iain Henderson (capt, Ulster), Joe McCarthy (Leinster), Ryan Baird (Leinster), Caelan Doris (Leinster), Jack Conan (Leinster).

Replacements: Tom Stewart (Ulster)*, Cian Healy (Leinster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Cian Prendergast (Connacht), Caolin Blade (Connacht), Ciaran Frawley (Leinster)*, Calvin Nash (Munster)*.

*denotes uncapped player