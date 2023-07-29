Lansdowne intend to keep YMCA ground as multi-sports facility after completing €6m purchase

Claremont Road looks set to host cricket again though it remains unclear who will buy the land. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

Lansdowne Football Club has completed the acquisition of the sports grounds located off Claremont Road in Sandymount from YMCA Dublin following formal approval for the deal from the Charities Regulator.

Last April, The Irish Times reported that Lansdowne had sealed a deal for YMCA’s Dublin 4 sports grounds, with assistance from a high-net worth individual to acquire the 6.6-acre Sandymount site after it was widely expected to be sold to a developer in the housing market.

While the price secured by the YMCA for the grounds has not been disclosed, it is understood the club paid about €6 million for the grounds, some €4 million less than commercial real estate adviser Savills had been guiding when it offered the property to the market in March 2021.

Lansdowne, who are in ongoing discussions with YMCA cricket club regarding the latter’s long-held tenancy as well as various local sporting clubs and schools, intend making the grounds into a multi-sports complex, while also using the purchase of the site to start its women’s rugby programme.

A statement by the club, which last season celebrated its 150th anniversary, said: “The acquisition of this significant site in Dublin 4, will provide Lansdowne FC with the ability to extend its sporting facilities in the local community within which it has had its home and presence since 1872. Lansdowne is located in the Lansdowne Road rugby grounds, with its immediate community links covering Sandymount and the surrounding areas of Ballsbridge, Irishtown and Ringsend.”

Commenting on the expansion plans, Lansdowne president Stephen Rooney, said: “This is a really exciting moment in Lansdowne’s history. As we complete the celebration of our 150th anniversary, we are now about to embark on another significant and ambitious venture for the club which will deepen our roots further in our local community and provide members with much needed additional sporting facilities for our junior, mini and youth teams.

“We are very grateful for having this opportunity to acquire such a superb site on Lansdowne FC’s doorstep and for YMCA Dublin to endorse Lansdowne to become the new custodian for this important outdoor space. We are very much committed to operating a sustainable multi-sporting and commercial campus that adds value to and is part of the community, a welcoming space that can continue to provide amenities for exercise and recreation for a diverse range of sporting and other activities.”

The lands comprise a large surface car park with parking for approximately 40 cars adjoining a modern two-story pavilion and opens out into a large expansive site of playing fields, including an all-weather hockey pitch.

YMCA Dublin chief executive, Kathryn O’ Mahony, said: “It is heartening that through the grounds’ new owners, Lansdowne FC, the property will continue its strong sporting and recreational tradition. For the YMCA, this sale means we can begin in earnest our mission to build three new community hubs in areas across Dublin where we can have the greatest positive impact.

“These hubs will mirror our city centre Aungier Street facility and will have an array of vital community resources including; community childcare, family support and of course our full range of specialist youth services.”