Johnny Sexton given three match ban ruling him out of Ireland’s World Cup warm up games

Johnny Sexton has been handed a three-match ban and Leinster have been given a suspended fine of £7,500 (€8,750) following an independent disciplinary hearing into his post-match conduct after Leinster’s Champions Cup final defeat to La Rochelle at the Aviva Stadium on May 20th.

Sexton, who celebrated his 38th birthday on Tuesday, did not play in the game at the Aviva Stadium due to injury but made his feelings known to South African referee Jaco Peyper and his match officials on the pitch.

The Ireland captain will miss Rugby World Cup warm-up matches against Italy (August 5th) and England (August 19th) both at the Aviva Stadium and a game against Samoa in Bayonne on Saturday, August 26th.

EPCR confirmed the verdict and communicated the outcome of a disciplinary process on Sunday night to a hearing that began last Thursday morning at 9.0am by video conference call.

The following statement was issued by EPRC on behalf of the independent disciplinary committee. “With the consent of the parties, the independent disciplinary committee (comprising Christopher Quinlan KC, chair, (World Rugby independent judicial panel chair), Adam Casselden SC (former Chair SANZAAR judicial committee) and Marcello D’Orey (former International rugby player) announced its decision and full written reasons today in respect of the misconduct case brought against Johnny Sexton and Leinster Rugby. Those written reasons are public and will be available on the EPCR website.

“Johnny Sexton admitted misconduct. The disciplinary committee found his behaviour confrontational and aggressive towards and disrespectful of the match officials, it included his pointing his finger at them and shouting at them something to this effect: “it’s a disgrace you guys can’t get the big decisions right” probably accompanied by expletives “most likely the f-word”. His conduct was obviously unsportsmanlike and brought the sport of rugby union into disrepute.

“Having regard to the full circumstances of the misconduct and the mitigation which is set out in detail in the written reasons, the disciplinary committee concluded that the appropriate and proportionate sanction was an immediate suspension of three matches. He is suspended with immediate effect.

“The disciplinary committee upheld the misconduct complaint against Leinster Rugby. Having regard to the limited extent to which it was at fault and relevant mitigation, the disciplinary committee concluded that the appropriate penalty was a fine in the sum of £7,500 (€8,750) suspended until the end of the 2023/24 EPCR season. If Leinster commits another act of misconduct before the end of the 2023/24 EPCR season it must pay that sum in full.

“Sexton, Leinster Rugby and EPCR have the right to appeal the decisions, which must be done by 4.0pm on Wednesday July 19th, 2023.”