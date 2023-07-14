France win a third consecutive World Under-20 title as they beat Ireland on Bastille Day

Ireland 14 France 50

The Under-20 age-grade has undergone something of a French revolution in recent times so it’s apposite that their latest triumph came on Bastille Day. Seven tries to two brooks no argument nor does their utter dominance in most facets of the game as they avenged their Six Nations defeat in comprehensive fashion.

Champions in 2018 and 2019, the latter when the tournament was last held, this latest outright victory, a hat-trick underlines French pre-eminence and one they would dearly hope to double up on in September and October when the country hosts the senior World Cup.

Ireland were typically gutsy and trailed 17-14 at half-time but under massive pressure the error-rate spiralled as the French dismantled the core platform of set piece and dominated the breakdown. There were some stunning individual displays, Fintan Gunne, captain Gus McCarthy, James McNabney, Brian Gleeson, John Devine and Paddy McCarthy were belligerent in their physical defiance.

But Ireland lacked their traditional zip, smothered for the most part by an impressively aggressive French defence who managed to neuter Ireland’s strengths. Richie Murphy and his players should be proud, a Grand Slam and a World Cup final is no mere bagatelle.

Ireland’s opening passage of play was neat and tidy Diarmuid Mangan made a break, Brian Gleeson another, but it came to an end when John Devine was tackled high. Murphy’s side signalled their intent, Prendergast kicked to the corner, France transgressed again and Fintan Gunne was whip-smart in assessing the options, taking a quick tap penalty and riding Posolo Tuilagi’s tackle to stretch out and touchdown.

Ireland’s John Devine scores his team's second try against France. Photograph: Darren Stewart/Inpho

Prendergast kicked the conversion to push his side into a 7-0 lead but were quickly reminded of the folly of conceding penalties, the second of which gave France access to their opponent’s 22. Ireland though were defensively resilient, winning a penalty turnover and then Prendergast, with help, managed to hold up French centre Nicolas Depoortere over the line.

It was a brief respite as Ireland lost a second lineout in the first 10-minutes and from this the French demonstrated their attacking brio, a sweeping move that culminated in a try for fullback Mathis Ferte, converted by Hugo Reus.

[ As it Happened: Ireland 14 France 50 - Under-20 Rugby World Championship final ]

Ireland continued to play, moving the ball to the wider channels but with the French not committing numbers to the rucks they were numerically comfortable in their defensive spacing and alignment.

The Irish received a valuable lesson in kicking from knock-on advantage; it was called over immediately by referee Damián Schneider, an Irish player was deemed to be offside, and Reus kicked the resultant penalty to push France out to a 10-7 lead after 22 minutes.

A problem for Ireland is that the tip-on passes were telegraphed, France had done their video analysis and were usually mob handed in the tackle. Other issues were a misfiring lineout and a handful of first-up tackles that were missed. The French looked lethal from turnover or quick ball; Ireland had received fair warning in that respect.

Brian Gleeson has had an excellent tournament in the Irish backrow. Photograph: EJ Langner/Inpho

Prendergast got every millimetre out of a scrum penalty kicked to within five metres of the French line. Gleeson rescued the lineout, Ireland powered to the French line and while held up they were on advantage and from the ensuing tap penalty, centre John Devine powered through a couple of tackles and was adjudged to have grounded the ball. It was a generous call.

Prendergast converted but another Irish error from the restart gave France possession in their 22 and a scrum launch culminated in a try for loosehead prop Lino Julien, converted by Reus. It was very soft from an Irish perspective.

South Africa caused Ireland problems at the breakdown and France forced penalties and turnovers with equal facility. Having kicked their way into the Irish 22, they forced Ireland to concede a penalty which cost Paddy McCarthy a yellow card for cumulative team transgressions, but Murphy’s side escaped ceding another try, initially awarded, when Tuilagi was rightly called by the TMO, for obstruction.

Ireland escaped to the changing room without further calamity and in some respects will have been reasonably upbeat to be just 17-14 behind, the performance issues another matter. The focus would have been on reducing the number of mistakes.

The French didn’t need any assistance but got plenty and were handed another gift of a penalty 44 seconds after the restart. Reus kicked to the corner, the French maul accelerated to the line and then three minutes later, another Irish turnover set their opponents on their way again, with centre Depoortere dotting down.

The outhalf converted both and at 31-14 the game had effectively been decided in France’s favour, ruthless in harvesting 14 points while a man up. There was so much to admire in Ireland’s commitment, their courage in adhering to their patterns but the sheer physical toll saw them bent out of shape, losing collisions on both sides of the ball.

France celebrate with the trophy after Friday's win in Cape Town. Photograph: Darren Stewart/Inpho

They never gave up for one second, never stopped trying, challenged France with ball-in-hand but the French owned the breakdown, quick possession when they wanted it and they pilfered Ireland’s at will. The also opened the box of tricks, flicks and offloads off the back, superb lines of running and depth on to the ball.

French captain Lenni Nouchi and Leo Drouet tagged on tries, both converted by Reus to bring up the half century, a cruel denouement for an exhausted Ireland side but sentiment is often in short supply. No argument, the better side won, but this group of Irish players can have no regrets after a remarkable season.

Scoring sequence – 3 mins: Gunne try, Prendergast conversion, 7-0; 13: Ferte try, Reus conversion, 7-7; 22: Reus penalty, 7-10; 31: Devine try, Prendergast conversion, 14-10; 35: Julien try, Reus conversion, 14-17. Half-time: 14-17. 42: Jouvin try, Reus conversion, 14-24; 44: Depoortere try, Reus conversion, 14-31; 68: Ferte try, 14-36; 74: Nouchi try, Reus conversion, 14-43; 79: Drouet try, Reus conversion, 14-50.

Ireland: H McErlean (Terenure); A Osborne (Naas), H Gavin (Galwegians), J Devine (Corinthians), J Nicholson (UCD); S Prendergast (Lansdowne), F Gunne (Terenure); P McCarthy (Dublin University), G McCarthy (UCD, capt), R Foxe (Old Belvedere); D Mangan (UCD), C O’Tighearnaigh (UCD); J McNabney (Ballymena), R Quinn (Old Crescent), B Gleeson (Garryowen). Replacements: E O’Connell (UL Bohemian) for Mangan 47 mins; S Berman (Dublin University) for Gavin 48 mins; C Irvine (QUB) for O’Tighearnaigh 49 mins; F Barrett (Corinthians) for Foxe 57 mins; M Lynch (Dublin University) for Osborne 66 mins; G Hadden (Clontarf) for P McCarthy 66 mins; Ó Cawley (Naas) for Gunne 71 mins; M Clein (Garryowen) for Gleeson 71 mins. Yellow card: P McCarthy (Ireland) 39 mins.

France: M Ferte; L Drouet, N Depoortere, P Costes, T Atissogbe; H Reus, B Jauneau; L Julien, P Jouvin, Z Affane; H Auradou, P Tuilagi; L Nouchi (capt), Ó Jagou, M Gazotti. Replacements: A Kaddouri for Julien 55 mins; B Liufau for Tuilagi 55 mins; T Lacombre for Jouvin 71 mins; T Duchene for Affane 71 mins; A Mathiron for Costes 73 mins; L Carbonneau for Jauneau 75 mins; M Castro Ferreira for Gazotti 75 mins.

Referee: Damián Schneider (Argentina).