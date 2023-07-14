LIVE Ireland v France: Under-20 Rugby World Championship final

Team news

There’s been just one change to the Irish team after their semi-final win over South Africa. Ballymena’s James McNabney returns after suspension with Diarmuid Mangan switching to the secondrow.

For France this is a very different side to the one which Ireland defeated in the Six Nations. Louis Bielle-Biarrey and Emilien Gailleton are currently preparing with the senior squad for the World Cup. Also coming into the side since that defeat are 149kg Posolo Tuilagi (son of former Leicester Tigers, Perpignan and Samoan international, Henry) and hooker Pierre Jouvin.

Route to the final

Ireland drew the opening game with England, a match they should’ve definitely won.

They went on to beat Australia 30-10, before a big win over Fiji booked their spot in the semi-finals. There they enjoyed a 31-12 win over South Africa.

The French topped Pool A with a big win over Japan, a 21 point win over New Zealand and another comfortable victory against Wales. They came from behind then to crush England in the second half of their semi-final clash.

It’s the final time of asking for a group that has represented their country with fortitude, character and belief with perhaps enough in reserve to push them to the pinnacle of age-grade rugby

There are some interesting family connections in this Irish squad ... prop Paddy McCarthy is a brother of Leinster and Ireland secondrow Joe McCarthy. Talented outhalf Sam Prendergast is a younger brother of Connacht and Ireland backrow Cian Prendergast, while wing Andrew Osborne is the younger brother of another Leinster prospect, Jamie.

Replacement secondrow Evan O’Connell is the nephew of Ireland legend Paul O’Connell, he started the opening game against England and against Fiji, and is eligible again next season.

Ireland’s 1998 triumph produced Brian O’Driscoll and Donncha O’Callaghan. The 2004 Under-21 side contained Tomas O’Leary and Jamie Heaslip, while James Ryan captained Ireland to their last Under-20 decider in 2016. A team which also contained Andrew Porter and Hugo Keenan. Among the star performers on this current Irish side are prop Paddy McCarthy and number eight Brian Gleeson ...

Paddy McCarthy

Brian Gleeson

John O’Sullivan has done some Trojan work covering this Irish team, throughout their Grand Slam winning campaign, and this Under-20 World Championship. Here’s a guide to the squad he put together previously ...

Under-20 World Rugby Championship Final: Ireland v France, Athlone Stadium, Cape Town, Friday, 6.0 Irish time (Live on Virgin Media)

IRELAND: H McErlean (Terenure); A Osborne (Naas), H Gavin (Galwegians), J Devine (Corinthians), J Nicholson (UCD); S Prendergast (Lansdowne), F Gunne (Terenure); P McCarthy (Dublin University), G McCarthy (UCD, capt), R Foxe (Old Belvedere); D Mangan (UCD), C O’Tighearnaigh (UCD); J McNabney (Ballymena), R Quinn (Old Crescent), B Gleeson (Garryowen).

Replacements: M Clein (Garryowen), G Hadden (Clontarf), F Barrett (Corinthians), C Irvine (QUB), E O’Connell (UL Bohemian), O Cawley (Naas), M Lynch (Dublin University), S Berman (Dublin University).

FRANCE: M Ferte; L Drouet, N Depoortere, P Costes, T Atissogbe; H Reus, B Jauneau; L Penverne, P Jouvin, Z Affane; H Auradou, P Tuilagi; L Nouchi (capt), O Jagou, M Gazotti.

Replacements: T Lacombre, L Julien, T Duchene, B Liufau, M Castro Ferreira, L Carbonneau, A Mathiron, C Mondinat.

Referee: Damián Schneider (Argentina).

Some well wishes for the Irish team ...

Hello and Welcome ... Richie Murphy’s team take on France this evening aiming to become the first Ireland side to win the Under-20 World Championship. Ireland come in as back to back Grand Slam champions, taking on a French team they beat 33-31 in Musgrave Park en route to their most recent success. This would be Ireland’s second ever rugby World Cup triumph, following Declan Kidney’s team’s win over France in the 1998 Under-19 final.

Since then they’ve lost an Under-21 final in 2004, and the 2016 Under-20 final to New Zealand and England respectively. Looking to go one step further, Ireland take on two-time defending champions France at the Athone Stadium in Cape Town. Kick off is at 6pm (Irish time).

We’ll be providing build-up and updates throughout the evening. Keep in touch via the comments section or on Twitter (@DonoghueEamon) but for now, let’s get started!