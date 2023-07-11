Munster to kick off URC title defence with home clash against Sharks

Munster’s Jean Kleyn, Shane Daly, Ben Healy, Antoine Frisch, Calvin Nash and Roman Salanoa celebrate after the URC Final win over the Stormers in Cape Town. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Munster will kick off their United Rugby Championship (URC) title defence with a home game against South African side Sharks.

The 2023-24 campaign begins on October 21st, which is later than usual due to the Rugby World Cup taking place in France.

Games on the opening weekend will not clash with either World Cup semi-final in Paris, with those fixtures scheduled for the evenings of October 20th and 21st.

The first URC encounter sees Ulster travelling to Italy for an appointment with Zebre, while Connacht host Ospreys, Dragons entertain Edinburgh, Cardiff are at home to Benetton, Lions tackle Stormers and Glasgow meet Leinster in addition to Munster facing Sharks.

Scarlets are the first side to visit South Africa next term, taking on the Bulls before meeting Stormers six days later.

A total of 144 games will take place across the regular season, with playoffs beginning on June 7th ahead of a June 22nd Grand Final.

“The fixture list is the central pillar to the operation of our league and teams, and providing certainty to fans, clubs and broadcasters earlier than ever will have a positive impact,” URC chief executive Martin Anayi said.

“To deliver this fixture list 102 days ahead of kick-off is unprecedented for our league and gives us another target to beat again next year.”

Opening URC fixtures (all times Irish)

Week 1 – Saturday, October 21st: Zebre Parma v Ulster, 1.0; Connacht v Ospreys, 3.0; Dragons v Edinburgh, 3.05; Lions v Stormers, 3.05; Cardiff v Benetton, 5.15; Munster v Sharks, Thomond Park, 5.15. Sunday, October 22nd: Bulls v Scarlets, 2.0; Glasgow v Leinster, 4.0.

Week 2 – Saturday, October 28th: Ospreys v Parma, 1.0; Connacht v Glasgow, 3.0; Stormers v Scarlets, 3.0; Leinster v Sharks, 4.55; Edinburgh v Lions, 5.0. Sunday, October 29th: Benetton v Munster, 2.0; Dragons v Cardiff, 2.30; Ulster v Bulls, 5.0.