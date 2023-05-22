Munster welcome back key quartet for URC decider as they prepare to fly to Cape Town

Malakai Fekitoa is one of a number of returning players for Munster for next Saturday's URC final against Stormers in Cape Town. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

As expected, Munster have been boosted by the return of Malakai Fekitoa, Conor Murray, Calvin Nash and RG Snyman for next Saturday’s URC Grand Final against Stormers in Cape Town (6.30pm local/5.30pm Irish time). The quartet have completed the return to play protocols and are available for selection after missing the 16-15 semi-final win over Leinster.

The four were named in a 30-player Munster travelling squad, consisting of 17 forwards and 13 backs, which will depart for South Africa on Monday and arrive in Cape Town on Tuesday.

All of the 23-man matchday squad involved in the semi-final are named except for scrumhalf Neil Cronin. And with Paddy Paterson sidelined, the academy scrumhalf Ethan Coughlan is included in the travelling squad, as are David Kilcoyne, Scott Buckley and Joey Carbery.

Squad

Backs: Craig Casey, Ethan Coughlan, Conor Murray; Joey Carbery, Jack Crowley, Ben Healy; Malakai Fekitoa, Antoine Frisch, Rory Scannell; Shane Daly, Keith Earls, Mike Haley, Calvin Nash.

Forwards: Dave Kilcoyne, Jeremy Loughman, Josh Wycherley; Diarmuid Barron, Niall Scannell, Scott Buckley; Stephen Archer, Roman Salanoa; Tadhg Beirne, Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman, Fineen Wycherley; Gavin Coombes, John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Donoghue, Peter O’Mahony.