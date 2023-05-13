Live URC semi-final: Stormers v Connacht

A look back here at the two quarter-final wins...

Stormers 33 Bulls 21 - Connacht heading to Cape Town to face Stormers after champions tame the Bulls

Ulster 10 Connacht 15 - Fearless Connacht beat Ulster to reach URC semi-finals

Connacht have arrived. Just over an hour until kick-off!

Connacht team news

Connacht have selected an unchanged team from the side that beat Ulster last time out, with Andy Friend sticking with both the same starters and replacements to face the Stormers. No injuries were picked up in that win over Ulster.

Outhalf Jack Carty captains the side, while Jack Aungier will earn his 50th cap for the province if called upon from the bench.

Friend: “All bodies are fit and healthy and have fully recovered from the travel down here to Cape Town. We take on the defending champions in their own backyard, but these are the days you want to be involved in.

“Pete Wilkins and the other coaches have presented a very clever game plan, and with the confidence that’s in the squad at present, there’s genuine excitement about the challenge and opportunity.”

Last week was my first start in a knock-out game, which was huge for me. But I don’t want Saturday to be the last start of the season either. I want to push on and play in a final — Connacht scrumhalf Caolin Blade

Check out that piece in full below..

[ Caolin Blade keen to keep season running as he prepares for biggest game of Connacht career ]

Here’s your Cape Town scene setter.



17 degrees and dry, but it’s a windy one! Very strong gusts swirling around the stadium.#STOvCON #BKTURC pic.twitter.com/DQCBN7qfZo — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) May 13, 2023

Beating last year’s champions on a home pitch that frankly looks to be in poor condition against a side that has X-factor players like outhalf, Manie Libbok and fullback, Damian Willemse is fraught with danger.

Check out Johnny Watterson’s preview of Connacht’s semi-final here

United Rugby Championship semi-final: DHL Stormers v Connacht, Saturday, Cape Town Stadium, 3pm (Live on TG4, Premier Sports)

STORMERS: D Willemse; A Davids, R Nel, D du Plessis, L Zas; M Libbok, H Jantjies; S Kitshoff (capt), J Dweba, F Malherbe, B Dixon, R van Heerden, W Engelbrecht, H Dayimani, E Roos. Replacements: J Kotze, A Vermaak, N Fouche, C Evans, M Theunissen, P de Wet, J du Plessis, S Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

CONNACHT: T O’Halloran; J Porch, T Farrell, B Aki, M Hansen; J Carty (capt), C Blade; D Buckley, D Heffernan, F Bealham, J Murphy, N Murray, S Hurley-Langton, C Oliver, C Prendergast. Replacements: D Tierney-Martin, J Duggan, J Aungier, O Dowling, J Butler, K Marmion, T Daly, B Ralston.

Referee: M Adamson (SRU)

Hello and welcome ... Three of the four teams contesting this afternoon’s URC semi-finals are Irish as Connacht, Leinster and Munster all play for a place in the final on May 27th. Another reflection of the strength of Irish rugby at present!

First up Connacht are in action in South Africa against defending champions the Stormers, and just two wins away from replicating their 2016 Pro12 fairytale. Before Leinster host Munster at the Aviva, in what Gerry Thornley describes as the biggest domestic rivalry in world rugby.

Kick-off at the Cape Town Stadium is at 3pm, while the action at the Aviva is underway at 5.30pm.

We’ll keep you up to date with all the build-up, and action as it unfolds in both. Keep in touch via the comments section or on Twitter (@DonoghueEamon) but for now, let’s get started!