Ireland’s Joy Neville to make history as first woman to officiate at men’s Rugby World Cup

The former Irish international Joy Neville is to become the first woman to officiate at a men’s Rugby World Cup, after being selected as one of the TMOs among the list of match officials named by World Rugby for the competition in France later this year.

Neville, who refereed the women’s 2017 World Cup final, is among a quartet of Irish officials who have been selected for the World Cup, with Andrew Brace named in the referee panel, Chris Busby in the assistant referee panel, while Brian MacNeice and Neville are in the TMO panel.

Wayne Barnes (England), holder of the most Test appearances (102), will officiate in a fifth-straight Rugby World Cup in the country in which he debuted in 2007. Meanwhile, Nika Amashukeli will make history as the first Georgian to officiate at a Rugby World Cup.

The IRFU head of referees, Dudley Phillips commented, “We are very proud to have four match officials appointed to represent the IRFU at Rugby World Cup 2023 which is the result of the hard work and dedication of our entire team on and off the field.”

“With Andy Brace being selected for a second World Cup he continues to cement himself as a leading referee. Joy, Chris and Brian continue to rise through the ranks and are rewarded with their first selections to a World Cup. We are also extremely proud of Joy as the first female match official to be selected to officiate at a men’s World Cup.”

Referees

Nika Amashukeli (Georgia), Wayne Barnes (England), Nic Berry (Australia), Andrew Brace (Ireland), Matthew Carley (England), Karl Dickson (England), Angus Gardner (Australia), Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand), Luke Pearce (England), Jaco Peyper (South Africa), Mathieu Raynal (France), Paul Williams (New Zealand).

Assistant Referees

Chris Busby (Ireland), Pierre Brousset (France), James Doleman (New Zealand), Craig Evans (Wales), Andrea Piardi (Italy), Christophe Ridley (England), Jordan Way (Australia).

Television Match Officials

Brett Cronan (Australia), Tom Foley (England), Marius Jonker (South Africa), Brian MacNeice (Ireland), Joy Neville (Ireland), Brendon Pickerill (New Zealand), Ben Whitehouse (Wales).