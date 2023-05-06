Munster set up Aviva semi-final showdown with Leinster after battling win over Glasgow

Glasgow Warriors 5 Munster 14

Munster will face Leinster in the URC semi-finals at the Aviva Stadium next Saturday (5.30pm) after dismissing Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun Stadium in a performance that blended physicality and enough subtlety behind the scrum to create two match-winning scores.

The game swung disastrously for Glasgow when the home side lost their outhalf Tom Jordan after a head-high tackle on Conor Murray five minutes into the second quarter. In the event Glasgow, despite a massive fightback in the second half which produced a score were unable to overcome their handicap.

Yet in the opening quarter Munster were put under non-stop pressure by a Glasgow side playing unrelenting attacking rugby but which was unable to break down the visitors’ determined defence. The Munster resistance came at a cost for Munster with the departures of skipper Peter O’Mahony after four minutes and RG Snyman 13 minutes later.

But just as the clock showed the start of the second quarter it all changed for Munster, triggered by a ferocious tackle by Malakei Fekitoa on Ollie Smith. The ball was spilled and Munster invaded the Glasgow 22 with forward drives before the ball was released wide for Fekitoa to finish what he had started with the first try of the game successfully converted by Jack Crowley.

Glasgow’s change of fortune worsened when Jordan was sent off for a high tackle on Murray resulting in the departure of the Ireland and Lions scrumhalf with a head injury

Fourteen-man Glasgow then suffered a second blow when Antoine Frisch crossed for Munster’s second try, Crowley again adding the extras for a 14-0 lead. It seemed Munster would widen the gap when their forwards turned the screw in the red zone but somehow Glasgow held out their opponents to troop into the half-time break perhaps relieved to be down by just two scores down.

Glasgow tried desperately to overcome their one-man deficit but despite applying huge pressure on the Munster line the visitors’ defence stood firm. Then moving into the final 12 minutes of the game Glasgow finally achieved a score from clever passing by McDowall and replacement Huw Jones put Kyle Steyn on a clear run to the line for an unconverted try.

Munster should have added to their points tally in the final 10 minutes when Glasgow were reduced to 13 men after a yellow card shown to Sione Tuipulotu but in the end it did not prevent Munster’s march to the semi final.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 22 mins: Fekitoa try, Crowley con, 0-5; 27: Frisch try, Crowley con, 0-10; (half-time 0-10); 66: Steyn try, 5-14.

GLASGOW WARRIORS: O Smith; S Cancilliere, S Tuipulotu, S McDowall, K Steyn (capt); T Jordan, G Horne; J Bhatti, J Matthews, Z Fagerson; S Cummings, R Gray; M Fagerson, R Darge, M Fagerson.

Replacements: N McBeth for Bhatti, JP du Preez for Gray, H Jones for Smith, S Vailanu for Darge (all 56 mins); S Berghan for Z Fagerson (62); L Bean for Cummings, A Price for Horne (both 66); F Brown for Matthews (72).

MUNSTER: M Haley; C Nash, A Frisch, M Fekitoa, S Daly; J Crowley, C Murray; J Loughman, D Barron, S Archer; J Kleyn, RG Snyman; T Beirne, P O’Mahony (capt), G Coombes.

Replacements: J Hodnett for O’Mahony (5 mins); F Wycherley for Snyman (17); C Casey for Murray (24); N Scannell for Barron (42); B Healy for Fekitoa, J Wycherley for Loughman (both 56); R Salanoa for Archer (62); A Kendellen for Kleyn (72).

Referee: Andrea Piardi.