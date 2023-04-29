Leinster player ratings: Jamison Gibson-Park, James Ryan and Dan Sheehan lead the way

Leinster’s Jamison Gibson Park is tackled by Matthis Lebel and Pita Ahki of Toulouse during his team's Champions Cup semi-final win at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

15 Hugo Keenan – An outstanding performance in all facets of the game, an early missed tackle aside, he kicked, carried and defended with a quality that would have been a significant confidence fillip to his team-mates, especially when Toulouse looked threatening in patches. Rating: 8

14 Jordan Larmour – Caught out of position on occasion and some of his kick/chase following up and tackling was a little lax but his lack of game time at this level of late was a factor. Superb take from a cross-kick shut down a Toulouse attack. Rating: 6

13 Garry Ringrose – He is such an intelligent player when it comes to reading the game, straightening up when required and finding some soft shoulders and positive gain-lines in attack and hunting down multiple Toulouse players when both tackling and defending. Rating: 8

12 Charlie Ngatai – A brilliant effort from a player whose last competitive match was on January 7th. He showed his football acumen with a brilliant show-and-go early on, won a penalty turnover, a 50/22 and several crucial tackles, to go with some nice touches and offloads in attack. Rating: 8

11 Jimmy O’Brien – He will be disappointed not to have scored Leinster’s third try which was ruled out by the match officials and if he had his time again might have veered in a little rather than heading directly for the corner. Some well-judged kicks and he brought good energy. Rating: 7

10 Ross Byrne – A superb placekicking display first and foremost, his game management was calm and assured, his distribution largely on point and he put his team in the right areas and was combative in the collisions only once falling off in the build-up to the Pita Ahki try. Rating: 8

9 Jamison Gibson-Park – His reading of the game was first class as evidenced for Jack Conan’s second try, he brought pace and tempo to Leinster’s attacking patterns, swept the backfield to hoover up and he can be allowed a couple of missed tackles. A superb all-round display. Rating: 9

1 Andrew Porter – Several powerful carries, he got an absolute rubbish call from Wayne Barnes for the penalty he conceded at scrum time. His ability to keep going at a very high level and enjoy an impact on both sides of the ball is laudable. Rating: 7

2 Dan Sheehan – His athleticism, power and footwork were a real handful for the Toulouse players, as he sat down the opposition. He was so sharp for his try, didn’t snatch as the ball came to him from a ricochet, chose a great angle and showed his turn of foot. A huge outing. Rating: 9

Leinster’s Dan Sheehan celebrates his try against Toulouse. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

3 Tadhg Furlong – Significant shift in terms of work-rate and one of the few Leinster players who was able to meet the Toulouse carriers on the gain-line and not give ground for the most part. One or two thumping tackles too. Penalised at the start of the second half for not rolling away in the tackle, it was a minor aberration. Rating: 7

4 Ross Molony – Leinster’s lineout was flawless, he worked with typical diligence around the pitch, hit rucks and carried when the opportunity arose. Leinster didn’t really get a chance to spoil the Toulouse throw. Rating: 7

5 James Ryan (capt) – Led by example, huge work-rate that was not simply volume but high quality in terms of effect. He put shape on slow ball, carrying into multiple tacklers, while his ability to impact several times in the one phase of play was notable. Rating: 9

Leinster captain James Ryan led by example in his team's win over Toulouse. Photograph: Getty Images

6 Caelan Doris – Playing out of position, he was selfless in working for the team in every aspect of the game, hitting rucks, clearing out, taking on the opposition when Leinster needed to reinvigorate their attacking patterns. Rating: 7

7 Josh van der Flier – Considering he was coming back from injury having missed the Leicester Tigers game he played his way into the game to a point where he was typically influential in attack and defence. An astonishing physical effort. Rating: 8

8 Jack Conan – Two tries the first of which took some scoring, but he demonstrated excellent footwork and then power to force his way through two defenders, and the second was characterised by a show-and-go. It was a brilliant display and a continuation of his recent form. Rating: 8

Replacements – Leinster’s run on team inflicted the damage, so the home side didn’t require a great deal from the bench, but Jason Jenkins’ cameo capped with a try underlined the value that he brings in power terms.

Head coach – Leo Cullen had to make some tough calls, but he didn’t shy away, and he was rewarded for the most part in those decisions. There are aspects of the performance that can be improved upon significantly notably the passivity in defence at times but overall a game plan, well devised and executed. Rating: 8