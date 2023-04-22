Bulls rampage all over Leinster to bring an end to their unbeaten run in convincing fashion

Canan Moodie of the Vodacom Bulls scores a try despite the efforts of Leinster's Dave Kearney during the BKT United Rugby Championship match at Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg. Photograph: Deon van der Merwe/Inpho/Steve Haag Sports

Bulls 62 Leinster 7

Leinster lost for the first time in the United Rugby Championship this season as they were put to the sword by a ruthless Bulls team in a 62-7 defeat at Loftus Versfeld.

Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie and Johan Grobbelaar all helped themselves to a brace of tries with Ruan Nortje, Stedman Gans and Harold Vorster also going in as the South Africans ran in nine tries, with Johan Goosen converting seven and adding a penalty. Prop Michael Milne scored a consolation try for Leinster.

Leinster had already secured top spot in the table and rested a number of star players but would have been disappointed by the nature of the defeat ahead of next weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup semi-final with Toulouse.

Bulls opened the scoring with Goosen sending over a straightforward penalty after concerted early pressure in the Leinster 22.

Their dominance was rewarded after 14 minutes when lock Nortje took a short pass from Embrose Papier from a ruck and crashed over from short range.

They stretched their advantage with a flowing move down the left and David Kriel drew in Tommy O’Brien before playing an inside pass to Arendse to run in unopposed.

Arendse then claimed his second try of the afternoon when Leinster turned the ball over inside their own 22 and Moodie’s kick through was latched on to by the fullback.

Grobbelaar secured the bonus point when he went over from a lineout drive with Goosen adding his fourth conversion.

Bulls began the second half like they ended the first with Papier breaking through a series of poor Leinster tackles before flicking the ball up for Grobbelaar to stroll in for his second try.

With Thomas Clarkson in the sinbin, Goosen then launched an inch-perfect kick to the corner that was claimed by Moodie to crash over for the sixth try.

Kriel and Arendse combined to send over Gans following a scrum won against the head.

Milne burrowed over for Leinster before Vorster and Moodie added to the rout.