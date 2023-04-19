Gordon D’Arcy: Appointing Jacques Nienaber shows Leinster want stylistic evolution

The announcement that Jacques Nienaber will leave South Africa to coach at Leinster was not expected but the decision makes sense. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Jacques Nienaber’s decision to join the Leinster coaching team was a bolt to the blue as much as from it, so to speak, his signature a significant coup for the province. It hadn’t been touted or forecasted but that doesn’t mean there isn’t rhyme and reason to Nienaber’s choice.

Irish rugby has a reputation worldwide as a good place to play or coach that is not contingent upon its current status as the number one ranked team in the global standings. That’s bonus material but does reflect the quality of the playing group.

But there are other aspects that enhance the package of working in rugby here. Ireland has a rich and diverse sporting culture that is prioritised in the national psyche, embraced wholeheartedly with a fierce passion.

I see it with my own kids and the sports they play, how it breaks down barriers, helps to foster social inclusion and gently introduces life lessons about working towards the greater good of a group rather than simply focusing on your own needs.

Professionalism, initially a slow burn, has been good for Irish rugby in terms of provincial and national team success; there’s an argument that it’s been considerably less so for the clubs but that’s for another day.

Ulster’s European Cup victory in 1999 was a jumping-off point. Munster’s dual triumphs in 2006 and 2008 represented the pinnacle of the success in the tournament but their story contained many colourful chapters before the baton was taken up by Leinster, who have enjoyed four outright wins in the Champions Cup and domestic league dominance in recent seasons.

Where once Irish rugby looked to the rest of the world, and particularly the southern hemisphere, for inspiration and guidance, for players and coaches, other nations are now eyeing up the success of the Irish model. So Nienaber’s choice is not surprising, but it was somewhat unexpected given that it flew under the radar.

Jacques Nienaber will walk down a path already trodden by Stuart Lancaster. Photograph: Andrew Fosker/Inpho

Considering he has coached at the pinnacle of Test rugby and previously coached in Ireland with Munster – a reign cut short by his appointment to the Springboks set-up –, filling a slot within a coaching group rather than taking over as commander-in-chief is unusual but not unique.

After all, the man whom Nienaber replaces, Stuart Lancaster, pretty much went from England head coach to a senior role at Leinster. The South African is following a similar pathway and, although at face value he appears to be overqualified for the job, it is obviously a role that appeals to Nienaber following his discussions with Leo Cullen.

When you delve a little deeper into Nienaber’s decision it becomes more understandable. He previously hitched his coaching wagon to Rassie Erasmus, starting with a collaboration at the Free State Cheetahs in 2005.

From there the pair headed to Cape Town, where Nienaber swapped a role as strength and conditioning coach for that of defence coach with the Stormers and their Currie Cup sibling Western Province. The dynamic duo headed then for Munster before returning to South Africa, where Nienaber served first as defence coach before being appointed head coach.

His coaching experience and acumen make him a very appealing fit for this Leinster coaching ticket, quite apart from the qualifies he is said to have as a person. Cullen and Robin McBryde aside, it is a young coaching cabal at Leinster.

Forget about his job title, Nienaber’s remit is likely to encompass many different areas of Leinster rugby, including mentoring a young promising coaching duo in Sean O’Brien and Andrew Goodman, while adding a new perspective.

Leinster's assistant coach Andrew Goodman and contact skills coach Seán O’Brien will benefit from mentoring by Jacques Nienbar. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Given the type of rugby the Springboks play, Nienaber is likely to introduce a contrarian flavour to the current playing ethos at Leinster. That isn’t a bad thing. If he can add a different physical dimension to the way that Leinster play, it will greatly assist the province’s stylistic evolution.

A challenge for all successful teams is to avoid becoming stale or standing still and letting your pursuers close the gap. Nienaber will question why and how Leinster do things; it’s a healthy dialogue that wards off complacency. He will bring bits and pieces that will facilitate growth on and off the pitch.

Coaches and players that question each other share the burden of success. The South African will complement the qualities within the existing coaching system extremely well, while on a personal level he gets experience working with a top European club side that is a progression from his time at Munster. It would make him extremely desirable as a director of rugby if he so wished to pursue such a role at some point.

Jacques Nienaber's appointment is a sign of Leinster's alertness to complacency. Photograph: Andrew Fosker/Inpho

The ink had barely dried on Leinster’s announcement when one of their old boys as a player, Australian Scott Fardy, was confirmed as Connacht’s incoming defence coach for next season. He will add an interesting dimension to the group in Galway. He is unlikely to be corralled by the narrow confines of a title.

As I have stated many times, coaching is about preparing the person behind the player, an action that benefits the whole environment. Fardy was all but captain in Leinster, such was his standing among his peers, and that natural leadership will be very important for Connacht if he is to help continue the good work done to date by Andy Friend.

Shaking up the coaching box on a consistent basis reduces the threat of complacency and minimises the risk players becoming too comfortable with those who direct them. Everyone in that set-up should have something to prove consistently, a fuel source for success.

The Nienaber and Fardy announcements overshadowed a stellar weekend for the Irish provinces in the United Rugby Championship. Connacht secured a top eight spot with a well-earned victory over Cardiff and will be looking to continue that momentum in Glasgow, a tough assignment.

Ulster should formalise second place on Friday night in Belfast with a victory over an Edinburgh team that has bottomed out. Dan McFarland couldn’t look for a better run into the knockout matches as players such as young hooker Tom Stewart score tries (16) for fun. He has a little bit of latitude when it comes to selection, which allows him to keep the group fresh and on their toes.

Munster’s excellent victory over the Stormers secured Champions Cup rugby for next year and was underpinned by old-school virtues, a traditionally passionate performance led by Peter O’Mahony, coupled with a glimpse of their future in terms of the rugby they want to play. The Stormers were a little below-par in performance terms, but Munster were rewarded for their spirit and endeavour.

Ben Healy was excellent in Munster's win over the Stormers. Photograph: Steve Haag Sports/Thinus Maritz/Inpho

This season has brought plenty of challenges for the Red Army, most notably consistency, but when pressure has been at its most intense, they have mostly found a way to come good. They recovered from a poor start to the season to guarantee Champions Cup rugby next season and make the URC playoffs. However, the one time this season where they have been in control of their own destiny they struggled to perform and lost at home to Glasgow.

This week poses a similar challenge as qualification is secured and pressure slightly removed. They cannot afford to lose momentum, securing a win might just be out of reach given the injury list and the physical toll required last week, so a quality performance to stand over against the Sharks is the minimum benchmark acceptable this weekend.

Watching young Sam Prendergast steering Leinster home to a 36-33 win over the Lions got me thinking about how we are looking at cameos of what it will be like when Johnny Sexton bows out after the World Cup in France.

The outhalf picture remains blurred to a degree at provincial level. Prendergast’s resemblance to a young Sexton extends beyond the close-cropped hair. It was an impressive debut. Jack Crowley will have been disappointed to have been replaced after 60 minutes of Munster’s win over the Stormers.

That’s not to denigrate Ben Healy’s impact, which was excellent, but merely to note that Crowley needs to do more when handed the 10 jersey. There is no doubting his talent but that must translate into high-calibre performances. The jostling behind Sexton will be fascinating to watch at the business end of the provincial season.

A penny for the thoughts of Ross Byrne, Harry Byrne, Ciarán Frawley, Charlie Tector and Prendergast, the last of whom is likely to be given a second start against the Bulls on Saturday afternoon. Ross Byrne will start Leinster’s Champions Cup semi-final against Toulouse while his brother, Harry, and Frawley will be looking for places on the bench.

Where do Leinster find game time for Prendergast next season if injury does not require it? Could a short-term loan spell be beneficial for him rather than forcing him to choose another province? Keeping players fresh is so important. Joey Carbery’s form has fallen off a cliff; he is too valuable a player to be left on the scrap heap.

He needs to hit the reset button. Whether that’s at Munster or somewhere else will require a little bit of soul searching. But something has to change.