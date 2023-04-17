Former Leinster forward Scott Fardy to be the new Connacht defence coach

Scott Fardy is to be the new Connacht defence coach from the start of next season. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Scott Fardy is to be the new Connacht defence coach after the province confirmed the former Leinster and Wallabies lock cum flanker has signed a two-year deal from the start of next season.

The 38-year-old played 80 times in four seasons with Leinster from 2017 to 2021, helping them to win a Champions Cup and four Pro14 titles. He also played 39 times for Australia, including the 2015 World Cup final against New Zealand at Twickenham, as well as 97 times in five seasons with the Brumbies in Super Rugby and three years at Kamaishi Seawaves in Japan.

Since his retirement in 2021, Fardy has gained coaching experience firstly in Japan with NEC Green Rockets, before moving back to Australia to work with his former Shute Shield club Warringah.

This is the latest move by Connacht in completing a reshaped coaching ticket for next season pending the departure of director of rugby Andy Friend after five seasons with the province, as well as forwards coach Dewald Senekal along with the attack and skills coach Mossie Lawlor, who is relocating to Munster.

READ MORE

Peter Wilkins is staying on as head coach effectively replacing Friend and Colm Tucker is remaining as scrum and breakdown coach, while John Muldoon is joining as lineout and maul coach and now Fardy is to be the new defence coach.

Commenting on the announcement, Wilkins said: “I am delighted to be adding Scott to the Connacht coaching team for the 2023/24 season and beyond. When we began the recruitment process for a new defence coach, it was important to identify someone with experience of professional rugby at the very highest level, but also a person with the qualities that we want to see in a Connacht team in the years ahead. In Scott we have recruited someone who absolutely fits that mould on both fronts.

[ Connacht boost hopes of Champions Cup qualification with victory over Cardiff ]

“His playing career speaks for itself, and when you chat to anyone who has shared a pitch with him, more often than not the first thing they highlight are his leadership skills and his ability to inspire those around him. Scott understands what it takes to develop a relentless and winning mindset, and with his thorough knowledge of the Irish rugby landscape, is really motivated to help Connacht reach the next level.

“These attributes will be a huge benefit to the club and us as a coaching team, and I’m sure the players will be massively excited to learn from and work with Scott in the years ahead.”

Fardy himself said: “I’m very excited to be joining the coaching team in Connacht. I’ve had some great conversations with Pete and I’m looking forward to making the move and working with all the players and coaches.

“My wife and I loved our time in Ireland. Both our boys were born there and it feels like home for us, so the move makes perfect sense for us. I’m also very excited to be coaching in the URC and Europe, which are such challenging and diverse competitions.

“There’s a lot of great young talent in the Connacht squad, coupled with some really experienced players. I’m looking forward to working with them and doing my bit to help them go from strength to strength.”