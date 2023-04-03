Leinster v Leicester: Kick off time, TV channel, team news and more

What is it?

Four time winners Leinster play two time winners Leicester in the Champions Cup quarter-final.

When is it?

The game has been fixed for Good Friday, with an 8pm kick-off.

Where is it?

The Aviva Stadium, Dublin. As top seeds, Leinster will be on home soil for the rest of the competition, with the final also being hosted in Dublin in May.

Where can I watch it?

The match is being televised live on RTÉ 2 (coverage starts at 7.35pm) and BT Sport. You can also follow it on The Irish Times liveblog which will begin two hours before kick-off.

READ MORE

Any tickets?

After Saturday’s win over Ulster, Leinster have just a six-day turnaround, and just five days to sell tickets in the build-up to Easter. Therefore they’ve decided to restrict the capacity to 27,000 by dint of keeping the Aviva Stadium’s upper tiers closed, unless demand exceeds that target. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster here.

The story so far...

Leinster are the only remaining Irish team in the competition after their 30-15 last-16 win over Ulster at a rain-sodden Aviva Stadium.

[ Rain forces Leinster to find alternative way to beat Ulster ]

Leo Cullen’s team reached the knockout stages after topping their pool - amassing 184 points during their four matches as they enjoyed bonus-point victories in all of them, the only team to do so.

Defeat in their final pool match at home to Ospreys, meant Leicester finished fourth in Pool B setting up an enthralling, physical battle against Edinburgh, which they overcame 16-6.

Leicester are third in the English Premiership, and have won their last five games in all competitions. Leinster are unbeaten this season and 13 points clear at the top of the URC table.

What’s the team news?

The Leinster team will be announced on Thursday at 12pm. The Irish province will again be without their captain and outhalf Johnny Sexton. The groin injury which forced him off in Ireland’s Six Nations finale win over England is set to end his season for Leinster.

[ ‘Odds are stacked against him’: Leinster coach fears injured Sexton to miss rest of season ]

Leinster’s latest injury briefing explains: “Hugo Keenan came through the game at the weekend with no issues after his return from the graduated return to play protocols.

“Garry Ringrose has also come through the graduated return to play protocols, and he trained fully at the end of last week and will be available for selection this week.

“Caelan Doris - who missed the Ulster game with illness - has to come through the graduated return to play protocols and will be further assessed this week. Josh van der Flier rolled his ankle in the second half of the game against Ulster and he will be further assessed this week before a final decision is made on availability.”

Who’s on the whistle?

The clash of the two former winners will be refereed by Nika Amashukeli of Georgia. He became the first official from his country to referee a tier 1 Test in 2021.

[ Matt Williams: Leinster make it clear that their play does not hinge on Johnny Sexton ]

Who else is left in it?

Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle - the reigning champions - will take on Premiership leaders Saracens on Sunday at 3pm. The previous afternoon, Toulouse will face Cell C Sharks and Exeter Chiefs meet DHL Stormers.

Quarter-finals

Friday, April 7th: Leinster v Leicester Tigers, Aviva Stadium, 8pm

Saturday, April 8th: Toulouse v Cell C Sharks, Stade Ernest Wallon, 4pm; Exeter v DHL Stormers, Sandy Park, 5.30pm

Sunday, April 9th: La Rochelle v Saracens, Stade Marcel Deflandre, 4pm

Favourites to make the #HeinekenChampionsCup Final in Dublin now? 👀



Round of 16 extended highlights ➡️ https://t.co/IDN4FU2wp2 pic.twitter.com/04c660qmBY — Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) April 3, 2023

How’s the weather looking?

Met Éireann is promising us clear skies, and temperatures between seven and nine degrees, with a gentle 14km/h breeze.