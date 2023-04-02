Champions Cup quarter-finals: Leinster to play Leicester on Good Friday night at Aviva

After their victory against Ulster at the Aviva on Saturday, Leinster will play Leicester Tigers at the Aviva Stadium on Friday, April 7th at 8pm, the EPCR have announced. The match will be live on RTÉ and BT Sport.

Toulouse beat the Bulls 33-9 on Sunday, and they will have a home game against Cell C Sharks at the Stade Ernest Wallon at 4pm on Saturday, April 8th. Exeter Chiefs drew with Montpellier 33-33 and went through having scored more tries, they will play DHL Stormers at Sandy Park at 5.30pm.

[ Restricted attendance expected at Aviva as Leinster set for Good Friday night showdown with Leicester in Champions Cup ]

Finally, on Sunday April 9th, La Rochelle will play Saracens at the Stade Marcel Deflandre at 4pm, after they beat Gloucester and Ospreys respectively.

The semi-finals will take place on the weekend of April 28th to 30th, with Leinster to face Toulouse or Cell C Sharks at home, should they progress by beating Leicester. The final will take place on Saturday, May 20th at the Aviva Stadium at 4.45pm.

Quarter-finals

Friday, April 7th: Leinster v Leicester Tigers, Aviva Stadium, 8pm

Saturday, April 8th: Toulouse v Cell C Sharks, Stade Ernest Wallon, 4pm; Exeter v DHL Stormers, Sandy Park, 5.30pm

Sunday, April 9th: La Rochelle v Saracens, Stade Marcel Deflandre, 4pm