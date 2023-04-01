Leinster v Ulster: Irish provinces clash in Champions Cup last-16 at the Aviva

Kieran Treadwell and Ulster are eager to put their best foot forward against Leinster today as the Ireland second rowwon’t lack for incentive when he lines up against high-flying at the Aviva.

“I don’t know if it would be an upset; we always back ourselves. We’ve definitely got the team and performance in us to do it. I’m confident going into the weekend. I’m the sort of person that will stay quite calm and do all my analytic work at the start of the week and try to bring that emotional side into it towards the end.”

Once a fringe player, Leinster and Ireland’s scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park sets the tone for the province. He is looking forward to taking on Ulster two weeks after the Six Nations Grand Slam triumph.

“Nothing else matters now. We’ve got to this point, but you’ve got to park the rest of it. It’s all about knock-out footie. If you lose, you’re gone. So, you’ve got to be on it.”

Gerry Thornley spoke with him here:

Earlier today, the Sharks powered past Munster in Durban to reach Champions Cup quarter-finals. The Irish province were blown away by a four-try burst in the 18 minutes after half-time, reports John O’Sullivan.

“Forget the scoreline, it’s the manner of the defeat that will hurt Munster most when heads stop spinning and they get a chance to reflect on their exit from the Champions Cup. The shortcomings in performance, in terms of breakdown, discipline and handling mistakes and a facility for conceding tries in batches proved an insurmountable hurdle.”

Yesterday, Leicester beat Edinburgh 16-6, so will play the winners of Leinster or Ulster in the next round.

Here are the teams for today’s game:

Leinster: Hugo Keenan; Jordan Larmour, Jimmy O’Brien, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Ross Molony, James Ryan (capt), Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan. Replacements: John McKee, Cian Healy, Michael Ala’alatoa, Jason Jenkins, Scott Penny, Luke McGrath, Harry Byrne, Ciarán Frawley.

Ulster: Michael Lowry, Rob Baloucoune, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale, Billy Burns, Nathan Doak; Rory Sutherland, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor (Captain), Kieran Treadwell, Dave McCann, Nick Timoney, Duane Vermeulen. Replacements: Tom Stewart, Eric O’Sullivan, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Harry Sheridan, Marcus Rea, John Cooney, Stewart Moore, Ben Moxham.

And the referee is Luke Pearce (RFU).

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Champions Cup round of 16 match between Leinster and Ulster at the Aviva Stadium. Johnny Sexton might be out but the Leinster team is full of Irish internationals from the recent Six Nations and Grand Slam victory last month, with Leo Cullen’s men big favourites to progress to the next round. Ulster have a few familiar faces too for this Irish provincial clash. Kick off is at 5.30pm. @DavidGorman20