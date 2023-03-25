Caolin Blade scores a hat-trick of tries as inspired Connacht beat Edinburgh

Connacht 41 Edinburgh 26

Connacht produced their most complete performance of the season, delivering seven tries against Edinburgh to maintain their push for the URC’s top eight play-off spots.

On paper everything pointed to an Edinburgh win - notably some 366 internationals caps in their starting XV, compared to a single international cap for Connacht’s Caolin Blade. And it was the host’s scrumhalf who sent the Sportsground into rapturous applause when he bagged a hat-trick of tries - his second in four games, having delivered against the Lions in January.

“Potentially our best performance of the season,” said coaching director Andy Friend. “There was so much character shown out there. Our set piece functioned well, our maul defence was the best all year - so much to like out there.”

Having led 27-7 at half-time, Connacht had the game by the scruff of its neck, and although their hold loosened a little in the second half as Edinburgh closed the gap to 27-19 after 47 minutes, Andy Friend’s men saw out a scintillating game with six tries to Edinburgh’s four.

Impressive in attack, Connacht also produced a hugely aggressive defence to keep Edinburgh out for long periods, despite conceding eight penalties to three in the opening 40 minutes.

Cathal Forde provided the ideal opening line break, through three would-be tacklers from the 10m line before squeezing through and dragging Blair Kinghorn with him over the line. David Hawkshaw missed the subsequent conversion, but added a penalty eight minutes later. The outhalf was instrumental with a blockdown to set up the third try, and when the visitors failed to control possession, Connacht capitalised on the ensuing scrum, opting to go to the blindside and eventually Conor Oliver crashed over for the second try. Hawkshaw converted for a 15-0 lead.

It was the 34th minute before Edinburgh crossed the whitewash after a series of thrusts to the line, but before the break Blade responded with the first of his hat-trick via a quick-thinking intercept inside the 22, before Jarrad Butler got in on the act immediately after the break.

The home side kept the ball tight in their charge to the line, and with a delightful sleight of hand, Jack Aungier provided Butler the opportunity to score, with Hawkshaw converting to give his team a 27-7 lead.

The visitors took control thereafter to dominate possession and territory - but hats off to Connacht’s defence, which was forced to make an incredible number of tackles. Viliame Mata and Glen Young delivered tries within four minutes through their power play up front - the second after Conor Oliver had been yellow carded. Oisin Dowling followed suit with a yellow card on 54 minutes, and similarly Edinburgh’s fullback Emiliano Boffelli was also sin binned.

Blade showed all the skills of rugby and soccer to dribble the ball over the line for his second try, and he enjoyed the third when he he dived over from the base of a ruck. Kinghorn scored a try giving Edinburgh a try-bonus point, but it was Connacht’s day in front of some 6,056 fans.

Scoring sequence - 8 mins: Ford try 5-0; 16 mins: Hawkshaw pen 8-0; 20 mins: Oliver try, Hawkshaw con 15-0; 33 mins: Atalifo try, Boffelli con 15-7; 38 mins: Blade try, 20-7 HT 20-7; 44 mins: Butler try, Hawkshaw con 27-7; 46 mins: Mata try, Boffelli try 27-14; 51 mins: Young try 27-19; 61 mins: Blade try, Daly con 34-19; 64 mins: Blade try, Daly con 41-19; 77 mins: Kinghorn try and con 41-26.

CONNACHT: O McNulty; D Kilgallen, T Farrell, C Forde, J Porch; D Hawkshaw, C Blade (capt); P Dooley, D Tierney-Martin, J Aungier; O Dowling, N Murray; C Prendergast, C Oliver, J Butler.

Replacements: S Jennings for Kilgallon (48 mins), D Robertson-McCoy for Aungier (52), D Murray for N Murray (53), D Heffernan for Tierney-Martin and J Duggan for Dooley (both 54), S Hurley-Langton for Butler (59), Daly for Hawkshaw (60), K Marmion for Blade (67), P Dooley for Duggan (74).

Yellow cards: C Oliver (47 mins), O Dowling (54).

EDINBURGH: E Boffelli; D Graham, M Bennett, J Lang, D Hoyland; B Kinghorn, H Pyrgos; B Venter, S McInally, L Atalifo; S Skinner, G Gilchrist (capt); B Muncaster, C Boyle, V Mata.

Replacements: WP Nel for Atalifo (39 mins), D Cherry for McInally (53), G Young for Muncaster (48), M Sykes for Young (56), L de Bruin for Venter and B Vellacott for Pyrgos (both 60), C Dean for Lang (61), N Sweeney for Holland (62), Young for Skinner (65).

Yellow cards: Boffelli (58 mins).

Referee: Ben Whitebouse (Wales).