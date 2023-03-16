Henry Arundell to make first England start against Ireland in Six Nations

Henry Arundell will start for the first time when England play Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Henry Arundell will start for the first time when England attempt to gatecrash Ireland’s Grand Slam party at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday. The 20-year-old, who has won all six of his previous caps off the bench, has replaced Max Malins on the left wing in the England XV.

Owen Farrell is restored at fly-half after being dropped for the 53-10 defeat by France last Saturday, with Marcus Smith demoted to the bench.

Steve Borthwick has made one of two enforced changes at inside-centre where Manu Tuilagi replaces the injured Ollie Lawrence. Tuilagi makes his first appearance of the Six Nations having initially been frozen out by Borthwick and then receiving a three-match ban for dangerous play on club duty for Sale.

The powerful 31-year-old forms a midfield trio alongside Farrell and Henry Slade that was last seen during the 2019 World Cup.

The second row Ollie Chessum sustained an ankle injury in training on Tuesday so David Ribbans is drafted into the starting XV in the only adjustment to the pack mauled by France.

“We travel to Dublin to face an Ireland team that has the chance to secure a Grand Slam Championship victory at home for the first time,” Borthwick said. “We know that after the bitter disappointment of the display against an exceptional France side, we will have to be much improved to meet the challenge of playing the side presently ranked number one in the world.

“However, I have witnessed an England squad determined to make amends for the defeat at Twickenham. I’m confident that the team announced will once again want to show the sort of resilience and attitude that brought us victory in Wales.”

England: 15 Freddie Steward; 14 Anthony Watson, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Manu Tuilagi, 11 Henry Arundell; 10 Owen Farrell, 9 Jack van Poortvliet; 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Jamie George, 3 Kyle Sinckler; 4 Maro Itoje, 5 David Ribbans; 6 Lewis Ludlam, 7 Jack Willis, 8 Alex Dombrandt. Replacements: Jack Walker, Mako Vunipola, Dan Cole, Nick Isiekwe, Ben Curry, Alex Mitchell, Marcus Smith, Joe Marchant.