Scotland lock Grant Gilchrist suspended for rest of Six Nations after red card

Scotland lock Grant Gilchrist is shown a red card by referee Nika Amashukeli during the Six Nations game against France at the Stade de France. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Scotland lock Grant Gilchrist’s Six Nations campaign is over after he was handed a three-week ban for his red card in last month’s France match by an independent judicial committee.

Gilchrist was sent off after seven minutes following direct shoulder contact with Anthony Jelonch’s face after referee Nika Amashukeli saw a “high degree of danger” in the move.

Since the 32-year-old admitted committing an act of foul play warranting a red card before the hearing and “expressed remorse”, the standard six-week suspension was reduced to three.

Gilchrist will miss Scotland’s final two Six Nations games at Murrayfield, against Ireland next Sunday and Italy on Saturday, March 18th.

Italy’s injured fullback Ange Capuozzo will miss the rest of the tournament, the Italian rugby federation said on Monday.

The 23-year-old suffered a left shoulder injury during the 34-20 defeat by Ireland in Rome but remained on the field.

He will continue rehabilitation at Top 14 side Toulouse, who will help him recover ahead of their 2022/23 title challenge.

