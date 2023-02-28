Connacht coach Colm Tucker to remain at Sportsground for three more years

Connacht coach Colm Tucker will remain at the Sportsground for the next three years where he is in currently in charge of scrum and contact.

The Munster native says it is an area in which he wants to stay involved, having moved from defence this season.

“Pete [Wilkins] has assembled his ticket, and has given me that continuity, so I’m looking forward to what I have done for the last eight months, and not looking much past Saturday.”

[ RG Snyman available for Munster’s URC clash against Scarlets after long injury absence ]

With the departure of Dewald Senekal, who looked after lineout and maul, there is another forwards position available, and already many have earmarked a returning John Muldoon for that job, having been interviewed last week.

READ MORE

Tucker says it is all hands on deck now for the remaining four URC games, starting on Saturday against the Dragons in Wales.

“We have four massive URC games – and also a Challenge Cup – but we are not looking beyond Saturday. We’ve put ourselves in a decent position with the last three results, and this is a short term focus for us.”

Ulster’s victory over the Sharks has kept Connacht within five points of the South African franchise – although they have a game in hand – but Tucker insists it is all about winning and picking up as many points as they can.

“Fifteen points from the last three games and suddenly you find yourself in the knock-out stages. You can talk about favours, but there is quality right across the URC, so if we can just focus on picking up those four or five points each week, we will be there, or thereabouts for the knock-out stages by the end of the season.

“It’s game by game. I know it’s a cliche, but there’s 20 points to be won get us into the knock-out stages, and we have to go after every one of them.

Tucker, who worked with Tom Tierney when he was head coach of the Irish U19s, paid tribute to the former Munster, Galwegian and Connacht scrumhalf who died unexpectedly at the weekend.

“He was a brilliant man, a brilliant character, and a brilliant coach as well,” says Tucker. “It’s not surprising that one of his biggest strengths was in bringing people together – a leader of people.”

Connacht hooker Dave Heffernan and Paul Boyle are available after recovering from respective thigh and shoulder injuries, but out of action are Adam Byrne, who has had ankle surgery and will be sidelined for six to eight weeks, and Diarmuid Kilgallen (hand) and hooker Eoin de Buitlear (finger) who both will be sidelined for four weeks. Finlay Bealham, who injured his knee playing in Ireland’s win over Italy, will be assessed by Connacht’s medical team before a return to play time is determined.