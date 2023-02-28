RG Snyman available for Munster’s URC clash against Scarlets after long injury absence

Munster defence coach Denis Leamy confirmed that RG Snyman is available for selection ahead of the province’s United Rugby Championship (URC) clash with the Scarlets at Musgrave Park on Friday (7.35).

The 28-year-old has recovered from a second anterior cruciate ligament tear that has kept him sidelined since October 2021. The Springbok World Cup winner joined Munster in the summer of 2020 but unfortunately picked up his first ACL tear on his debut against Leinster. He has played just four matches in that period.

Leamy, who also confirmed Tom Ahern and Edwin Edogbo are due back, said: “Yes, he [Snyman] is available for this weekend. He has come through the last couple of days really well.

“Preparations are going very well for Friday night, RG is in good nick and he’s up for selection along with the other 55 players that we have available to us at the moment. It is exciting to have him back around the place.

“Obviously he is a world class player, a World Cup winner, just the energy that he has, the experience he has, even in reviews and stuff like that, he really has an awful lot of knowledge that we can draw on.

“He is a very interesting guy to pick his brain. It’s pretty exciting for us to have him back. We will sit down and pick the team in the afternoon, but he is available for selection.

“The guy [Snyman] is a class act. We are very lucky to have a number of returning secondrows, you think of Tom Ahern and Edwin Edogbo coming back as well, getting these guys back really strengthens our squad and allows us to have selection headaches which is always a good thing.

“It is unfortunate to lose Tadhg [Beirne] at such a crucial part of the season but that is the way the game goes, and we just have to move on.”