Lawlor and Mangan help Newbridge overpower Monkstown

Newbridge's Tadhg Brophy is tackled during the victory over CBC Monkstown during the Leinster Schools Senior Cup quarter-final at Energia Park, Donnybrook. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Newbridge College 46 CBC Monkstown 12

Todd Lawlor and Ciaran Mangan shared five of Newbridge’s eight tries as they moved ruthlessly into the Leinster Schools Senior Cup semi-finals at Energia Park on Monday afternoon.

The early influence of Tadhg Brophy from a slick kick and tackle on Danny Killeen was quickly translated into points. The footwork of Mangan, from a standing start, and the support line by Lawlor delivered the first try, converted by Paddy Taylor in the third minute.

CBC loose forwards Liam Guckian and Charlie Meagher were busy beavering away in the face of fast-moving traffic as Brophy and Paddy Martin brought Taylor and Mangan into the game at will.

Still, Mahon released Ben Sharpe up the right and tested Lawlor with a crossfield kick, all to no avail.

Once Newbridge got their phase play going, they had CBC guessing in defence and Mangan was always in control of a mazy finish for 12-0 in the 24th minute.

The desire to attack from all angles and all positions on the field was reflected in a move from a scrum near halfway, looking irresistible in pinpoint passing until Cal Traynor-Russell snatched a penalty at the ruck. The next time, the forwards took a more direct route, captain Shane Treacy piercing the gain line and Shane Davitt completing the job for 17-0 on the half-hour.

Monkstown were soon in position to bounce back, Lawlor foiling Mahon’s crossfield kick for Sharpe and the Newbridge forwards driving carriers backwards.

Then, prop Billy Bohan was binned and CBC had an extra body to manipulate a five-metre lineout but couldn’t make it count.

On resumption, Newbridge came at pace on the left for Lawlor to ground for his second try in the 39th minute. A blistering attack, began by Mangan’s pass, was carried on by Lawlor and finished smartly by Ruairi Munnelly for 27-0 in the 42nd minute.

Back came Monkstown with simple, powerful ball-in-hand carries, initiated by Meagher, for Rory Balmaine to drive under bodies in the 44th minute.

The response came as no surprise, fullback Lawlor staying on his feet in contact and getting up in support to reach for the corner flag, Taylor landing a touchline conversion.

A bulldozing burst from Davitt opened the gate for sure, simple handling from the backs to send Mangan through for his second in the 57th minute.

Mangan put Charlie O’Loughlin over from close range, Taylor tagging on the conversion, before Monkstown finished on the front foot, Mahon finding Riley Scales with a stunning pass for Mahon to convert.

SCORERS – Newbridge: T Lawlor 3 tries; C Mangan 2 tries; S Davitt, R Munnelly, C O’Loughlin try each; P Taylor 3 cons. CBC: R Balmaine, R Scales try each; R Mahon con.

NEWBRIDGE COLLEGE: T Lawlor; R Allen, C Mangan, P Taylor, A Larkin-Smithers; P Martin, T Brophy; JR Walsh, M Masterson, B Bohan; S Davitt, S Treacy (capt); R Byrne, R McGroary, R Munnelly.

Replacements: C O’Loughlin for Byrne (34 mins, temp); J Sheedy for Byrne, D Cox for McGroary (both 46); H Owens for Allen (47); D Connolly for Brophy, J Dennis for Treacy (both 52); J Montgomery for Masterson, S O’Loughlin for Bohan (both 57)

CBC MONKSTOWN: D Killeen; B Sharpe, M Quinn, A Fitzsimons-Nolan, C Traynor-Russell; R Mahon, E O’Hanlon; D McGovern, L Moloney, A Bolton; R Balmaine, T Chadwick (capt); L Guckian, L Cahill, C Meagher.

Replacements: R Scales for Killeen (9 mins); C O’Toole for Bolton, C O’Donnell for Cahill (both 42); N O’Campo for Moloney, M Shaw for Balmaine (both 48), L Power for Traynor-Russell (54), M Murray for Guckian (59).

Referee: C Roche (Leinster Branch).